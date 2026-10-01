Rachel Chavkin, Michael Zegen and More to Join The Bushwick Starr's Gala

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Tickets are now open to the public for The Bushwick Starr Theater's 2026 Gala, taking place Monday, October 26, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at Rule of Thirds, 171 Banker Street in Brooklyn.

This year's gala, themed “Oh! You Pretty Things…,” will be an out-of-this-world celebration in support of The Bushwick Starr and its Education + Community programs. The 21+ event will feature a cosmic disco glam-rock theme filled with glitter, glam, strange encounters, and cosmic delights. Cocktail attire is encouraged, and guests are invited to wear a costume if they dare.

Performances will be by Delia Delia and The Hawt Plates. The 2026 Bushwick Starr Theater Gala will honor Modesto Flako Jimenez, an actor, poet, playwright, educator, and founder of ¡OYE! Group, and Liz Logan, a writer, arts journalist, and Revada Foundation Board President.

The Host Committee includes Eboni Booth, Jordan Fein, Ryan J. Haddad, Haruna Lee, John Rothman, and Whitney White. The evening will be co-chaired by Rachel Chavkin and Michael Zegen.

Guests will be transported into this year's cosmic disco glam-rock theme, with immersive activation experiences and house-specialty sake and spirits setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. Cocktail Hour will be followed by a decadent Japanese feast from chef JT Vuong of the “pioneering cosmopolitan izakaya” Rule of Thirds.

Dinner will feature performances by Bushwick Starr artists, before the night lifts off with dancing, dessert, and take-home gifts. Join in for a celebration filled with heartfelt tributes, sparkling performances, glam-rock energy, and unearthly delights.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 11 Hrs 05 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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