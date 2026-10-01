Rachel Chavkin, Michael Zegen and More to Join The Bushwick Starr's Gala
The event will take place on October 26, 2026.
Tickets are now open to the public for The Bushwick Starr Theater's 2026 Gala, taking place Monday, October 26, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at Rule of Thirds, 171 Banker Street in Brooklyn.
This year's gala, themed “Oh! You Pretty Things…,” will be an out-of-this-world celebration in support of The Bushwick Starr and its Education + Community programs. The 21+ event will feature a cosmic disco glam-rock theme filled with glitter, glam, strange encounters, and cosmic delights. Cocktail attire is encouraged, and guests are invited to wear a costume if they dare.
Performances will be by Delia Delia and The Hawt Plates. The 2026 Bushwick Starr Theater Gala will honor Modesto Flako Jimenez, an actor, poet, playwright, educator, and founder of ¡OYE! Group, and Liz Logan, a writer, arts journalist, and Revada Foundation Board President.
The Host Committee includes Eboni Booth, Jordan Fein, Ryan J. Haddad, Haruna Lee, John Rothman, and Whitney White. The evening will be co-chaired by Rachel Chavkin and Michael Zegen.
Guests will be transported into this year's cosmic disco glam-rock theme, with immersive activation experiences and house-specialty sake and spirits setting the stage for an unforgettable evening. Cocktail Hour will be followed by a decadent Japanese feast from chef JT Vuong of the “pioneering cosmopolitan izakaya” Rule of Thirds.
Dinner will feature performances by Bushwick Starr artists, before the night lifts off with dancing, dessert, and take-home gifts. Join in for a celebration filled with heartfelt tributes, sparkling performances, glam-rock energy, and unearthly delights.
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