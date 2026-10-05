HENRY IV, PART II to Open at Box of Moonlight in Brooklyn
The production will feature Milton Lyles II, Chloé Bell, and an ensemble cast in an unconventional tavern venue.
Foul Fiend Theatre Troupe will present a new vision of William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Part II. This bold new interpretation from director Zoe Gray will place audiences in the midst of an immersive tavern, hosted at Box of Moonlight in Brooklyn. This production will run from December 16-20.
Our production of the least understood, most complex chapter of Shakespeare's Henriad chronicles the divergent paths walked by Falstaff and Prince Hal- and their climactic reunion. In a rowdy tavern, the errant knight Falstaff assembles an amoral group of outsiders to plunder the war-torn country. While his old friend uses his newfound power to pay off last night's bar tab, Prince Hal becomes the man his father, King Henry IV, has always wanted: one that rules through fear.
Since 2023, Foul Fiend has brought innovative and daring productions of classics and original works to venues across NYC, always keeping them entirely free of charge to the public. We have amassed a repertoire that ranges from Shakespeare, Chekhov, Ibsen, and Ionesco to new plays and musicals from emerging artists across New York. The mission is to perform elevated work in spaces that anyone in NYC could stumble across: imaginary worlds on rooftops, inside your favorite bar, and tucked into an alcove of your favorite park.
Foul Fiend seeks to bring classics to unconventional stages and provide a home to new works that expand, break, and invent theatrical grounds. We emphasize work that challenges and dares, takes on our current moment, and looks not to what theatre has done but what it has yet to do.
The cast of Henry IV, Part II includes Milton Lyles II, Chloé Bell, Reece Borden, Iona Rogan, Aidan Moore, Joshua Webb, Kyla Jeanne, Coda Leana Boyce, Andy Ruggeri, Elliot Hoke, Melina Rabin, and Ian Hubbard.
The production team features Jake Keville (Assistant Director), Avery Wood (Stage Manager), Michéle Carter-Cram (Fight/Intimacy Director), and Vivian Hunt (Social Media Management). Foul Fiend Theatre Troupe's board of producers include Kenzie Packer, Mac Breazzano, Niall Garsten, and Isa Saade.
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