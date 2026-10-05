HENRY IV, PART II to Open at Box of Moonlight in Brooklyn

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Foul Fiend Theatre Troupe will present a new vision of William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Part II. This bold new interpretation from director Zoe Gray will place audiences in the midst of an immersive tavern, hosted at Box of Moonlight in Brooklyn. This production will run from December 16-20.

Our production of the least understood, most complex chapter of Shakespeare's Henriad chronicles the divergent paths walked by Falstaff and Prince Hal- and their climactic reunion. In a rowdy tavern, the errant knight Falstaff assembles an amoral group of outsiders to plunder the war-torn country. While his old friend uses his newfound power to pay off last night's bar tab, Prince Hal becomes the man his father, King Henry IV, has always wanted: one that rules through fear.

Since 2023, Foul Fiend has brought innovative and daring productions of classics and original works to venues across NYC, always keeping them entirely free of charge to the public. We have amassed a repertoire that ranges from Shakespeare, Chekhov, Ibsen, and Ionesco to new plays and musicals from emerging artists across New York. The mission is to perform elevated work in spaces that anyone in NYC could stumble across: imaginary worlds on rooftops, inside your favorite bar, and tucked into an alcove of your favorite park.

Foul Fiend seeks to bring classics to unconventional stages and provide a home to new works that expand, break, and invent theatrical grounds. We emphasize work that challenges and dares, takes on our current moment, and looks not to what theatre has done but what it has yet to do.

The cast of Henry IV, Part II includes Milton Lyles II, Chloé Bell, Reece Borden, Iona Rogan, Aidan Moore, Joshua Webb, Kyla Jeanne, Coda Leana Boyce, Andy Ruggeri, Elliot Hoke, Melina Rabin, and Ian Hubbard.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 18 Hrs 42 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Brooklyn Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming