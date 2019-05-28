Performers Announced For MAGIC AT CONEY!!! The Sunday Matinee, June 2

Magical Promotions, together with Coney Island USA, presents an afternoon of fun and wonder for the entire family. Magic at Coney!!! is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians; featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world.



Admission is only $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Maximum of 75 tickets sold per performance. Advance online purchase recommended. There are no extra fees for online purchases.



Advance tickets available through: www.coneyisland.com



Sundays at 12 Noon



Coney Island Museum

1208 Surf Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11224



Hosted by Gary Dreifus, award-winning magician, mentalist, hypnotist, magic instructor and world-renowned magical host, the performers this week are:



June 2nd



Torkova

Torkova is an Award-Winning Mind-Reader and Magician. He reveals secretly thought of childhood names, dates and other personal information that could not possibly have been known beforehand. Torkova's entertainment skills along with his warm wit will have you laughing and wondering if this could all possibly be real? Torkova is currently starring in his autobiographical solo production of A Hanky and a Top Hat!



Adam Gottesdiener

Back by Popular Demand, Adam G. was one of the winners of the 2018 Young Magician Contest! Adam impressed the judges with his stage presence, comedy and magic as he did with the Magic at Coney!!! audience. He is destined to be a star!



Thomas Solomon

The World's Greatest Escape Artist, as evidenced by an award-winning handcuff act (2000 World Magic Awards) at The Roxy, The Magic Castle, Limelight, MK, Bally's, the White House and on several television specials throughout the world! Thomas has received numerous citations, including one from President Barack Obama, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York and Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, for his work on behalf of wounded veterans.





