Patti Labelle Comes To Brooklyn With Special Guest Will Downing

The performance is on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 05, 2022 Â 
Kings Theatre welcomes music icon Patti LaBelle, known for stylish elegance while performing classic R&B, spiritual sonnets, and pop - not the least of which was "Lady Marmalade" - Patti LaBelle is a living legend. And she brings her enduring talent and history to Brooklyn with special guest Will Downing on Sunday, March 12th at 7:00 p.m.

Patti LaBelle went from choir member to lead vocalist of Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles, which became Labelle in the 1970s before releasing "Lady Marmalade" and eventually breaking up. Patti LaBelle went solo and became a solo star in 1984 with the likes of "New Attitude"; in 1986, she had a No. 1 duet single with Michael McDonald, "On My Own."

And LaBelle, who is 78, keeps selling music, with totals reaching over 50 million worldwide, and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame, and is recognized onis recognized on Rolling Stone's list of '100 Greatest Singers'.

"Each year, I grow, and that's a blessing from God. I do what I can do," she says in a press release. "It's not about making money because I don't need money, but I need to sing."

LaBelle spent 16 years as the lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, who changed their name to Labelle in the early 1970s and released the iconic disco song, "Lady Marmalade." LaBelle's solo career includes the hits "On My Own," "If You Asked Me To," "Stir It Up," and "New Attitude," and R&B ballads such as "You Are My Friend," "If Only You Knew" and "Love, Need and Want You."

Patti will be joined by special guest Will Downing, The Price of Sophisticated Soul ("A Million Ways," "Sorry I," "Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This"). Don't miss this soul-stirring evening.

Tickets to see Patti LaBelle and Will Downing go on-sale Friday, October 7 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com
