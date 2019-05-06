PUPPETWORKS To Present PETER & THE WOLF And THE FROG PRINCE

PUPPETWORKS is pleased to announce the Summer presentation in its Park Slope, Brooklyn Theatre: Prokofiev's orchestral adventure, "Peter & the Wolf," and on the same program, "The Frog Prince," by The Brothers Grimm, with music from Kabalevsky's "The Comedians," and Andersen's "The Ugly Duckling."



Adapted and Narrated for Marionettes by Nicolas Coppola, PUPPETWORKS' Artistic Director, "Peter & the Wolf" tells the story of a little boy who captures a ferocious wolf (with the help of some animal friends) while teaching the audience about musical instruments. Also on the program is "The Frog Prince," the tale of the Princess who kissed a Frog and found a Prince, and "The Ugly Duckling," the story of a little swan, told with Shadow Puppets.



"Peter & the Wolf," "The Frog Prince" and "The Ugly Duckling"



will perform on: Saturdays & Sundays, May 11 - August 18, 2019

All Performances at 12:30 & 2:30 P.M.

Total Running Time: 1 Hour



AT: PUPPETWORKS - Park Slope

338 Sixth Avenue (AT 4th Street)

Brooklyn, New York



Recommended for Ages 3 and up

Admission: Children, $10.00; Adults, $11.00

Groups of 20 or more, $9.00 each



For Reservations (suggested):

(718) 965-3391 or www.puppetworks.org





