PLG Arts Announce Inaugural Spring Arts Fair And Free Programming For Brooklyn Neighborhood

PLG Arts announces its inaugural indoor Spring Arts Fair, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at BKLYN Commons. The free event features over 25 local visual artists whose work is for sale, family art making, live music, and refreshments from Hibiscus Brew. PLG Arts promotes the arts for the benefit of residents of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and surrounding neighborhoods to nurture a vibrant and diverse creative community. Since 2005, PLG Arts has presented and produced free arts events and exhibitions for audiences of all ages. Spring programs also include youth workshops, multi-disciplinary performances, intimate concerts, and readings.

To bookend the Arts Fair, PLG Arts is also offering chamber music and jazz concerts in two private homes in the Prospect Lefferts Manor Historic District and family music performances at the Crown Heights Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library. An investment in arts education brings student programs to Workshop Middle School, offering classes with well-known visual artist Otto Neals and music production and business education with Str8OuttaBklynMedia at Wingate High School.

Additionally, PLG Arts is co-producing arts programs with other local organizations, including Voices of Lefferts, a community history project, and *7 7*, a community-building group that organizes pop-up performances at 7pm on dates containing the number 7-the 7th, 17th, and 27th of every month-at which performers have the floor for 7 minutes each.

These PLG Arts events are supported by a NY State Legislative Initiative Grant, through the office of Assembly Member Brian Cunningham, District 43. "PLG Arts is fundamental to District 43, showcasing the richness of our vibrant district, its artists, and the community," explains Cunningham. "I am pleased to partner with PLG Arts on the PLG Spring Arts Fair 2023 and other cultural activities that support the thriving arts community and my neighbors in Central Brooklyn."

PROGRAM SCHEDULE:



Thursday, March 3, 2023, 10:30am: PLG Arts and the Crown Heights branch of the Brooklyn Library Present Klezmer Music for Kids of All Ages, with Michael Winograd, Ilya Shneyveys and Cantor Sarah Myerson. Singing and dancing for all ages.

Saturday, March 18, 2023, noon-5:00pm: Spring Arts Fair at Brooklyn Commons, 495 Flatbush Avenue. Visual art, music, family art making, refreshments.

Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11:00am: PLG Arts and the Crown Heights Library present Rebel Girls: music and dancing with multi-instrumentalist Mary Spencer Knapp and dancer Veronica Simas de Souza. ALL AGES.

Sunday, March 26, 2023, 3:00-5:00pm: Intimate salon concert with the Marianne Solivan Quartet: jazz vocalist Marianne Solivan, pianist Brandon McCune, bassist Steve Wood, and drummer Rodrigo Recabarren. RSVP required.