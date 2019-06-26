Opera On Tap Stages Interactive Immersive Historic Walk And Performs Rare Piece This July

Opera on Tap in partnership with The Old Stone House, The Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID, and Anti-Social Music and in association with Sing For Hope and with support from the Park Slope Civic Council, will stage an interactive musical walk through America's volatile political history the weekends of July 5th and July 12th entitled This Is The Ground. With curatorial support from famed song historian Paul Sperry, music will include a diverse array of songs spanning popular and classical styles ranging from the 1790s to now. Billed as a site-specific, interactive musical journey mapping an American refusal to surrender, the experience has been developed and directed by renowned theatre-makers, Latrelle Bright and Jerre Dye.

Music will include compositions by William Bolcom, Margaret Bonds, Adolphus Hailstork, and Kamala Sankaram as well as folk songs, pop songs and spirituals inspired by the likes of Odetta and Patti Smith.

*Additionally, we will be presenting a song by abolitionist Julia Griffiths written in tribute to her friend Frederick Douglass entitled Farewell Song of Frederick Douglass. Our performance will mark the 2nd time in the last 150 years that the songs has been performed. There are only 2 copies of the song known to exist. We worked with University of Rochester's Department of Rare Books, Special Collections, and Preservation to obtain permission to perform the piece and review the printed score.

This is the Ground will feature performances by Lindell Carter, Adrienne Danrich, Victoria Davis, Drew Fleming, Joy Jones, and Kamala Sankaram accompanied by Christopher Berg, Brian Thompson, Kirin McElwain and Ross Wightman.

Admission to this family-friendly event will be free for all ages, but attendees will need to sign up for a time slot. Registration will be available in advance as well as on location during performances. Walks will occur between the hours of 6pm and 10pm on July 5th and 6th and July 12th and 13th at The Old Stone House (336 3rd St, Brooklyn NY 11215). LINK TO REGISTER

Opera on Tap (OOT), now 13 years old, was one of the pioneers in the movement to bring opera out of the opera house and into alternative venues, like bars. By breaking down the barriers that many people perceive around the art-form, Opera on Tap shines a light on the core elements that make opera great: the beauty of the music, the (often bizarre) stories, and the incredible talent it takes to sing operatic repertoire without any amplification.

"This site-specific piece is an exploration of intimacy, activism, and self reflection through the eclectic lens of American music-1776 through the present day. It is our hope that you leave feeling refreshed, renewed and connected to your community."- Latrelle Bright and Jerre Dye/ Co-writers and Co-Directors of This is the Ground.

Opera on Tap has collaborated on concert events with the Old Stone House & Washington Park (OSH) since our inception as an organization in 2005. In the past we have focused on presenting traditional opera repertoire with piano accompaniment. Beginning in 2016, with the inception of The Immersive Opera Project, we began to explore new ways of presenting live operatic performances for audiences in a way that immerses them in the experience. OSH expressed interest in creating an immersive musical experience, which led us to the creation of our interactive musical walk through America's volatile political history.

With immersive theater, location is crucial to developing the narrative- serving as a character itself within the story. Given OSH's ' remarkable history in relation to the Revolutionary War, it serves as an incredible venue for an immersive musical experience exploring our nation's current political divide and how it relates to our history. We are partnering with famed American song archivist Paul Sperry on curating a collection of American song dating from and focused on moments in our history when politics has led to heightened violence in our nation:

1790s (America in the wake of The Revolutionary War and during the highly influential French Revolution concurrent with a swift rise in the evolution of partisan newspapers)

1830s-1850s (era of abolitionists and anti-abolitionists literally coming to blows on the floor of the Senate Chamber)

1960s and 1970s (the age of civil rights activism and unrest) NOW (the age of social media and virtual voyeurism)





