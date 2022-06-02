Opa! São João to Take Place at House of Yes

Brazilian theater company Group Dot BR and House of Yes have announced Opa! São João, a taste of the Brazilian Festas Juninas also known as Festas de São João (June Parties/Saint John Parties). The day-long party will occur on Sunday, June 12 from 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm at House of Yes (2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237). Tickets are $20-$35 and available at https://www.group.br.com/ opasaojoao. Journalists are encouraged to attend and can reserve tickets from press@kampfirefilmspr.com.

The eight-hour long party will feature live music with Forró in the Dark and Mambembé, and DJs Greg Caz, Victoria Mussi, Gaspar Muniz, and Tietta will be spinning the best Brazilian beats.

The party will also include traditional food and drink from Andrea's Brazilian Homemade Goods, Mari Tamiozzy Vegan Chef and Yubakery. Performances by Group Dot BR will include the character of Santo Antônio urgently looking for people to get married-of which at least 20-30 couples will oblige, a pregnant bride (Debora Balardini) in search of a husband and father for her child, the Sabiá bird (Andressa Furletti) warning people when the rain is coming so they will plant in time to have an abundant harvest for the June festivities, and beware of the Roman goddess Juno (Yasmin Santana) who is infiltrating the party claiming the festivities were stolen from her.

Revelers will be treated to the magic dance of Bumba-meu-boi, a traditional myth in north-eastern Brazil which involves a puppet ox. Sabrina Evangelista will offer a crash course on how to dance Forró, a partner dance that originated in North-Eastern Brazil in the late 19th Century.

Brazilian visual arts will be presented by Urban Art Revolution, a hub for original paintings and contemporary art prints. There will be street art by well-known Brazilian artists such as Paulo Govea, Mundano, Kobra, Ferrara, Mag Magrela, Rita Ximenes, among others. As an additional surprise, young artists (9-15 years old) will present works of art inspired by the richness of the Brazilian June celebrations from their own perspective.

And that is not all, there will be games, fashion by LagLagLou, costume station with makeup by Luísa Galatti, and of course, a fun quadrilha.

A true Brazilian celebration, the June Parties (Festas Juninas) take place through the entire month of June and some of July showcasing native music, dance, food and art. According to Artistic Director, Andressa Furietti, with Opa! São João "we want to give the party attendees a taste of these festivities and get people to know more about this important celebration of Brazilian culture".

Lint to the teaser: https://youtu.be/REA2E7SR5Wc

Opa! São João is Sunday, June 12 from 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm at House of Yes (2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237). Tickets are $20-$35 and available at https://www.group.br.com/ opasaojoao. Kids accompanied by parents or legal guardians are welcome from 3 - 6 pm. Free entry for kids under 12 years old. 21+ after 6pm.

Running Time: 8 hours

Website: https://www.group.br.com/ opasaojoao/