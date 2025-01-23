One-Rehearsal TWELFTH NIGHT Announced At The Vino Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inspired by Backroom Shakespeare, 11th Hour Players and Drunk Shakespeare Kulturkanonen and Screwdriver Studio will present their own one-night, one-rehearsal Twelfth Night at the Vino Theater.

The talented and drink-sodden actors will attempt to perform Twelfth Night after just one (count them!) rehearsals and shall reap the rewards as well as the punishments! Shot tokens which the audience will be able to bestow upon an actor of choice any time during the performance, will be available for purchase before as well as during the show.

In addition, for those who choose to arrive early or stay late, there will a mixer whereby which the audience will have the opportunity to meet and greet fellow members of local theatre and film groups and learn more about what they do and how to get involved.

The Cast

Viola - Ashley Gage

Olivia - Julie Spina

Malvolio - Liz Cooper

Feste - Abhirami Rao

Orsino - Joseph Bossé

Sir Toby Belch - Sean Coffey

Maria - Bonnie Christilaw

Sir Andrew Aguecheek - Sarah Jack

Sebastian - Maximilian Johnsson

Antonio - Jk Larkin

The show is directed by Bonnie Christilaw.

