On Stage At Kingsborough Presents Christine Andreas With HERE'S TO THE BROADWAY LADIES

On Stage At Kingsborough, a leading performing arts presenter, is pleased to presentits 2019-2020 season featuring world class artists from around the globe.On Stage At Kingsborough brings high caliber performing arts to Southern Brooklyn, with a diverse roster of artists spanning multiple genres including cabaret, dance, music, and family programming.

On December 7th, two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas will honor the great leading ladies of Broadway with Here's to the Broadway Ladies. Andreas will pay tribute to stars such as Ethel Merman, Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, and Barbra Streisand, by interpreting classics from Funny Girl, South Pacific, The King and I,Mame, and more.

An electric performer, Andreas first captured Broadway's heart in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady as Eliza Doolittle, followed by a Tony-nominated turn as Laurey in Oklahoma!, Jacqueline in the Tony and Olivier Award-winning La Cage Aux Folles, Frankie in On Your Toes (Tony Nomination) and more. Andreas has sung in concert at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Town Hall, the Kennedy Center Jazz Festival and the Caramoor Festival, and more. She has released three albums in collaboration with Grammy nominated producer Martin Silvestri, including "Here's To The Ladies," a tribute to the great ladies of the theatre.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Box Office Location: On Stage at Kingsborough box office, Kingsborough Community College, 2001 Oriental Boulevard (cross street: Oxford), Brooklyn, NY

Box Office Hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before curtain times

By Phone: (718) 368-5596

Online:www.OnStageAtKingsborough.org





