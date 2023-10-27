Olestra Returns To The New York Comedy Festival, Bringing Their Unique Form Of Untamed Bombastic Chicago Style Improv

After last year's sold out show, Olestra returns to the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on November 5, 8:30PM at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective to suffer a collective breakdown on stage as a part of the New York Comedy Festival!

Featuring 5 veterans of the Chicago scene (alumni of The Second City, iO, The Annoyance, Just for Laughs, and the Improvised Shakespeare Company), these unhinged improvisers will punch, kick, kiss, scream, cry, and warm their way into audiences' hearts, just as they have with their monthly "Olestra: Heavy" show at the BCC.

Date: 11/5

Time: 8:30PM

Venue: The Brooklyn Comedy Collective at Eris, 167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Olestra is:

Dan Bazaldua (The Second City, iO, The Annoyance),

Devin Bockrath (Joe Pera Talks with You, The Other Two, iO, and The Annoyance

Andy Junk (Joe Pera Talks with You, Shameless, The Improvised Shakespeare Company, and iO)

Nick Mestad (Just For Laughs, The Rehearsal with Nathan Fielder, iO, and The Annoyance)

and

Micah Sterenberg (Second City, iO, and The Annoyance)