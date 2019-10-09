Obvious Volcano & The Brick Theater, Inc. Presents UNSEX ME HERE: THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH. November 8 to 23, 2019, Wednesday to Saturday @ 7pm

By William Shakespeare, directed by Maggie Cino. A post-apocalyptic, post-gender society at the end of empire. A "Mad Max" world in which titles and prophecy mean nothing. And everything with Moira Stone* as Macbeth, Mick O'Brien* as Lady Macbeth also starring: Kiebpoli Calnek*, Hope Cartelli, Rebecca Comtois, Ivanna Cullinan*, Alex Guhde, Bob Laine, Derrick Peterson*, Adam Swiderski, Kristen Vaughan, Zuri Washington* (and featuring Berit Johnson as Hecate)

Unsex Me Here: The Tragedy of Macbeth will play at The Brick (579 Metropolitan Ave at Lorimer Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn) from November 8 to 23, 2019. Tickets ($20) may be purchased online at www.bricktheater.com or by calling 866-811-4111.

The Brick is located at 579 Metropolitan Avenue (between Union Avenue and Lorimer Street) in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on the L & G subway lines (L: Lorimer stop; G: Metropolitan stop). For more detailed directions & further information, visit www.bricktheater.com. The Brick and its non-profit company, The Brick Theater, Inc. were founded in September of 2002 by Robert Honeywell and Michael Gardner. Formerly an auto-body shop, a storage space and a yoga center, this brick- walled garage was completely refurbished into a state-of-the-art theater complex, with a large sprung floor and professional lighting and sound package.

Winner of THE 2009 CAFFE CINO FELLOWSHIP AWARD, The Brick is Williamsburg, Brooklyn's destination for subversive theatrical experiences. Home to the critically acclaimed premieres of Bouffon Glass Menajoree (NY IT Award Winner-Outstanding Play), Samuel & Alasdair: A Personal History of the Robot War (NY IT Award Winner-Outstanding Play), Greed: A Musical Love $tory (NY IT Award Nominee-Outstanding Musical), Red Cloud Rising, Theatre of the Arcade and Suspicious Package (NY IT Award Nominee-Outstanding Play), The Brick has hosted some of downtown theater's most innovative artists, including Award-winners Lila Neugebauer, Lea Nanako Winkler, Young Jean Lee, The Debate Society, Little Lord, Nellie Tinder, Target Margin Theater, New Georges, Jason Grote, Annie Baker, The Mad Ones and Thomas Bradshaw.





