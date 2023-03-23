Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Celebrates Earth Day at the Kings Theatre

The event is on  April 22, 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  
William Shatner, the Emmy® Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" television series, will provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, "Our Planet Live in Concert." Based on the Netflix original documentary nature series, the tour will stop in Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2023.

For tickets and additional information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232406®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fcalendar%2Four-planet-live-in-concert%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Audiences will experience the magic of "Our Planet" with the most memorable clips from the series projected on a large HD screen. Like the series, the live show is narrated on-screen by David Attenborough, who has brought the natural world to living rooms all over the world.

The original Emmy-nominated score by Oscar®-winning composer Steven Price has been reworked for an epic two-hour performance, which will be performed by an 18-piece orchestra. Shatner's narration provides bridges between the visually stunning nature imagery.

"My deeply immersive journey into space gave me a profound appreciation for the earth and its fragility," says Shatner. "The reimagining of the Netflix series takes the audience on a journey showcasing our world with spectacular visuals, narration and music. The combination of all these elements gives the audience an opportunity to celebrate our planet together- the home we all share -and its wonders, while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it."

Over the course of his illustrious career, William Shatner has won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer "Denny Crane" on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

A collaboration between GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), "Our Planet Live in Concert" combines high-quality live elements with a fusion of breathtaking cinematography projected on a large HD screen. "Our Planet" blends spectacular wildlife footage with the mysteries of how and why animals migrate. The series features stunning imagery of the Earth's most beautiful, intriguing and surprising wildlife as it follows animals on the move from plains to frozen worlds to high seas and beyond. In these dramatic, compelling stories, it reveals the connections that drive our natural world, inspiring viewers to want to learn how climate change impacts all living creatures and what can be done about it.

The show's run time is approximately two hours including intermission.

For each performance, a donation will be made to benefit Our Planet producing partner organization WWF.




