OSCAR AT THE CROWN Extends Through September

OSCAR at The Crown, the extraordinary immersive nightclub musical, announces an extension through September at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn. Originally slated to run through the summer, the production will continue through the month due to popular demand, with its final performance in Brooklyn on Saturday, September 28th. Future plans for the production will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are so privileged to be collaborating with the brilliant minds of the Neon Coven, beginning with a developmental production in January followed by our summer run. We are excited about the next steps for this immersive phenomenon" said the producers."

From the minds of performance collective, The Neon Coven, OSCAR at The Crown was created by Mark Mauriello, features music and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox, and direction by Shira Milikowsky. OSCAR at The Crown is produced by Seaview Productions, SL Theatricals, Rebecca Gold Productions, Wendy Federman, Tyler Mount, Anita Waxman, Eric Kuhn & Justin Mikita, and Jenn Maley.

For more information, please visit oscaratthecrown.com.





