OPEN FLAME Announced At Union Hall In January

Pete Valenti, Sam Campbell, and Simone Leitner host Open Flame, the hot queer happening where a comedy show meets an LGBTQ+ social.

The Union Hall edition of Open Flame features three saucy singles shooting their shot with the audience followed by a gorgeous lineup of New York's funniest queer comedians.

Featuring:

Solange Azor

Sam Cambell

Gabe Gonzalez

Tai Leclaire

Simone Leitner

Peter Smith

Pete Valenti

& John Early

Saturday, January 4, 7:00pm Doors/7:30 Show, Union Hall, 702 Union St. Brooklyn, NY 11215, $10-$12. Event details and tickets here.





