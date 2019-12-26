OPEN FLAME Announced At Union Hall In January
Pete Valenti, Sam Campbell, and Simone Leitner host Open Flame, the hot queer happening where a comedy show meets an LGBTQ+ social.
The Union Hall edition of Open Flame features three saucy singles shooting their shot with the audience followed by a gorgeous lineup of New York's funniest queer comedians.
Featuring:
Solange Azor
Sam Cambell
Gabe Gonzalez
Tai Leclaire
Simone Leitner
Peter Smith
Pete Valenti
& John Early
Saturday, January 4, 7:00pm Doors/7:30 Show, Union Hall, 702 Union St. Brooklyn, NY 11215, $10-$12. Event details and tickets here.