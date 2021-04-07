ON DEMAND: LEFT AND RIGHT Streaming Free At Live@National Sawdust

Molly Joyce: Left and Right will streaming free at Live@National Sawdust on April 15.

On-Demand Left and Right is a collaboration between composer/performer Molly Joyce, choreographer/dancer Jerron Herman, writer Max Greyson, and director Austin Regan that examines historical myths of the left versus right side.

The work specifically explores the traditionally "cursed" and "dark" left side of the body, sourcing stories from Mesopotamia to the ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans. These societies collectively held strong biases against the left hand, often relegated to curses and inflicting injury while the right hand was considered healing and beneficent.

Left and Right intersects, overlaps, diverges, and collaborates through the disparate yet synergic disciplines of dance and music, with a digital film presentation to unite and contrast the two. The work incorporates accessibility as aesthetic, including open captions, sign language interpretation, and audio and sound descriptions.

Left and Right includes contributions from Curator Sandy Guttman, Interpreter Brandon Kazen-Maddox, Director of American Sign Language Shelly Guy, Engineer Michael Hammond, Video Editor Hannah Rifkin, and Director of Audio Descriptions Andy Slater. i??

For accessibility purposes, open captioning, audio description, and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided for the virtual program. If you have further questions about accessibility for the program, please email marketingadmin@nationalsawdust.org.

In addition to Left and Right, Joyce will also be part of a livestream masterclass, Accessibility as an Everyday Mindset, with Copenhagen-based interdisciplinary knowledge lab EnactLab, hosted by award-winning actor and playwright Gregg Mozgala, on Tuesday, April 13. They will explore essential questions around accessibility in the performing arts.