New Theater Company Develops Out Of Pandemic With Community Engagement

The Call Theatre was born out of the pandemic that exposed disparity in our neighborhoods. It strives to revolutionize ways of engaging the community through the arts while making theatre and community needs more accessible to our neighbors.

In this project, the company will be collecting non-perishable food items from the audience, using the food as props in the piece, then donating them to the Flatbush Friendly Fridge (the community fridge).

This project is supporting:

* Art accessibility.

* The re-emergence of Independent Theatre.

* The creation of stories that are relevant to our times.

* A local business and local artists in Brooklyn.

* Employment of members of the Actors' Equity Association.

Green Mist is not only an entertaining story, but a reflection of how privilege has shaped our society founded on the myth of meritocracy. As we re-emerge into the world after months of lockdown, we see our society with new eyes, empowering us to make change. This story will help audiences become more aware of the systemic disparities in our society and begin the work towards a more just world.

For a FREE ticket reserve here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-mist-developmental-reading-of-a-play-with-an-installation-tickets-156011557769