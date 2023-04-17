New Solo Show From NYC Stand Up Comic Christi Chiello To Make Its Brooklyn Debut

Christi Chiello has been performing stand up in NYC for over a decade and is a staple at comedy clubs and alt venues alike. Her first one woman show, "It's Christi, B*tch!" made its debut at Ars Nova, later moved to the iconic Joe's Pub, was featured in the NY Times and hailed a "Must See Comedy Event" by Time Out New York.

Christi's infectious energy is unparalleled and her extensive list of credentials and collaborators is a testament to the comedian's integrity. Make no mistake: Christi Chiello is a stellar comedian.

That's partially why the concept of this new show is so exciting. Tonally, 'Christi Chiello; A Working Title' is an enormous shift for Christi. In her most daring and personal work to date, Christi accounts the unexpected loss of her mom and subsequently her Christian faith. Christi rips off the bandaid in this painfully honest yet somehow humorous account of a self-described "hellish nightmare."

Don't miss the chance to see the first iteration of what could very well be Christi's most profound work to date. The show is presented by Nicole Byer, who Christi opens for nationally.

Thursday April 27th, 7pm doors 8pm show

Littlefield, in Brooklyn

