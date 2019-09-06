New Restoration Of Gregory Nava's SELENA Presented At BAM, October 4-10

From Friday, October 4 through Thursday, October 10, BAM presents a new restoration of Gregory Nava's classic of Chicano cinema Selena (1997), a star-is-born tribute to the late Tejano singer, starring Jennifer Lopez in her breakout film role.



Nava's biopic, made with the support and input of the subject's family, traces the rise and tragic death of the singing sensation, whose music made her an icon in the Chicano community. More than just a standard showbiz saga, Selena becomes, in the hands of the acclaimed El Norte director and talented lead actors Lopez and Edward James Olmos, something almost never seen in a major studio movie: a warm, wonderfully observed portrait of Tejano family and culture.



Since 1998 BAM Rose Cinemas has been Brooklyn's home for film. Combining new releases with year-round repertory and specialty programming, the mission of BAM Film is to present nimble, responsive, and engaged film programming that centers marginalized artists and challenges prevailing narratives. The program continues BAM's tradition of presenting bold and adventurous work from adventurous artists to adventurous audiences. The four screen venue hosts festivals of films from around the world, often with special appearances by directors, actors, and other guests. BAM has programmed major retrospectives of filmmakers like Spike Lee, Chantal Akerman, Marlon Riggs, Jonathan Demme, and Claire Denis. Since 2009 the program has also produced BAMcinemaFest, New York's home for vital new work in American independent film. The 12-day festival of New York premieres, now in its eleventh year, runs from June 12-23, 2019.

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, BAM Rose Cinemas, and BAMcafé are located in the Peter Jay Sharp building at 30 Lafayette Avenue (between St Felix Street and Ashland Place) in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn. BAM Harvey Theater is located two blocks from the main building at 651 Fulton Street (between Ashland and Rockwell Places). Both locations house Greenlight Bookstore at BAM kiosks. BAM Fisher, located at 321 Ashland Place (between Lafayette Ave and Hanson Place), houses the Judith and Alan Fishman Space and Rita K. Hillman Studio. BAM Rose Cinemas features first-run independent and foreign film and repertory programming.

For ticket information, call BAM Ticket Services at 718.636.4100, or visit BAM.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You