New Mexican Musical By Rising Musical Theater Composers Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca Opens At JACK

Rising musical theater composers Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca share the premiere of this Mexican musical about the death and disappearance of hundreds of women and girls in Ciudad Juárez, México.

Told through the lens of Mexican folklore and music, the piece explores the strategic erasure of female voices in the fight to end gender-based violence and the killing of women and girls. From the missing, to the socially invisible, to the forgotten, Desaparecidas takes place in a classic and timeless Mexican state fair (a Palenque) where the audience will experience an "appearance" of the stories of the missing alongside audience stories, picked out by the narrator.

Featuring: Florencia Cuenca*, Mayelah Barrera, Ana Cecilia Cantú, Sara Ornelas*, Indra Palomo, and Larissa Reyes Arzate,

Additional members of the creative team include: Chema Verduzco (producer), Stefania Bulbarella (projection design), Chris Haig (scenic design), Edward Cardenales (prop master), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume design), Tuce Yasak (lighting design), Connor Sale (associate lighting design), Jeanne Montalvo & Kevin Novinsky (sound design), Álvaro de la Mora (makeup design), Lexy Leuszler (dramaturg), and Angel Tavarez (production stage manager).

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES:

Friday, December 2 - Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 4 at 2:00 pm

Friday, December 9 - Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 pm

Friday, December 16 - Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 pm

TICKETS: $20.00, available at www.jackny.org

20 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11238 | C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Accessible subway station: Franklin Avenue C/Shuttle.



Florencia Cuenca (La Jenni, Director, Lyrics) Mexican actress, singer, writer and director based in New York City. She entered the artistic world at the age of three acting alongside her father in stadiums and theaters throughout Mexico and the USA. Back in Mexico she is known for telenovelas such as "De que te quiero te quiero," "Muchachitas como tú," "De Pocas, Pocas Pulgas," "Te Sigo Amando," and for being part of the successful Mexican musical Si Nos Dejan, the Mexican premiere of Shrek the Musical and Selena the Musical. Her first album "Aquí - The New Standards", made her tour all around Mexico, Latin America and New York City, being awarded with the Hot House Jazz Award 2016 for Best New Jazz Artist. She has performed Off-Broadway in shows such as Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 Best of Fest) and A Never-Ending Line (album available at Broadway Records). Currently she is working on her new album "Broadway in Spanglish." She is interested in developing projects that celebrate diversity and especially the Latinx and Hispanic community. "Para la Abuelona, mi mamá, mis hermanas... Por mis mujeres chingonas hoy voy a luchar."

Jaime Lozano (Music, Lyrics, Orchestrations) Considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway. Joe's Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Jonathan Larson Grant finalist. Selected works: Tlatelolco (Mexican Premiere), Myths (Mexican Premiere), El Otro Oz -formerly The Yellow Brick Road- (Off-Broadway & National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 "Best of Fest" Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color). Albums: "Tlatelolco," R.Evolución Latina's "Dare to Go Beyond," Doreen Montalvo's "American Soul/Latin Heart," "A Never-Ending Line," "Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant" with liner notes by Lin-Manuel Miranda; these last three released by Broadway Records. Film: "In The Heights" (orchestrations), "Tick, Tick... Boom!" (cameo in Broadway composers scene). Currently working on: "Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2," "Broadway en Spanglish," DESAPARECIDAS, A Mexican Musical and Frida, The Musical. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship); part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY voting member. "Te amo mi Henrucha hermosa. Para Ely Aimé mi princesa y Alonzo mi corazón. Los amo. Todo. Siempre."

GEORGINA ESCOBAR (Book) is a queer Mexican writer & maker of sci-femme, musical femmetasias, and frontera-futurity stories. She is a MacDowell, Djerassi, Fornés, Clubbed Thumb, & La Mama Umbria Resident & Artist. The recipient of the National Darrell Ayers Award & Outstanding Service to Women on the Border Award, her work has been published in The Texas Review, Los Bárbaros, Routledge, McSweeney's, New Passport Press & IntiPress. Her plays have been produced in the US, México, UK, Italy, Denmark & Sweden. She is an O'Neill NMTC Writer (Little Duende) NPC Finalist (Stoneheart) & National Puppetry Conference Mentor. Her work has been performed Off-Broadway: INTAR & New York Children's Theatre, Clubbed Thumb, Lincoln Center, Bushwick Starr, and regionally at Two Rivers, Milagro, Aurora Theatre, Duke City Repertory, Greenhouse Theatre & more. She is the recipient of the inaugural Gotham & Variety Audio Honors award for groundbreaking audio storytelling (Musings) and the creator/writer of Sonoro's Sci-Femme series "Hidden Element." Her short film MONAH had a World Premiere at the Austin Film Festival 2022.

Gabriela Garcia (Choreographer) Gabriela is an artist who divides her time between the TV, film, theater, dance, commercial and education industries with an extensive international career. She holds a BA in Performing Arts from Saint Mary's College of California, is a recipient of the Mujeres Destacadas award given by El Diario, and is co-founder of R.Evolución Latina. Associate work includes: VIVA BROADWAY 2021 concert in Times Square, Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street, Like Water for Chocolate (workshop), Public Works' Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theater, CHICAGO Düsseldorf. Choreography work: Sweet Charity and CHICAGO in Lima, Peru, Joffrey Ballet School's NYC Jazz and Contemporary Program performances, BC/EFA benefit galas, and R.Evolución Latina Choreographers Festival.She dedicated 12 years of her life as the dance captain and ensemble member of CHICAGO The Musical on Broadway, US tours, and the Vienna and Mexico City companies where she played the role of Velma Kelly. Other theater credits: On Your Feet, Half Time the musical, Roman Holiday, Carousel, West Side Story, Joseph and the Amazing ... Dreamcoat, My Fair Lady, REAL, Luciérnagas. Film credits include: In The Heights, Enchanted and Whatever Lola Wants. TV credits include: "Law and Order SVU," "New Amsterdam," "Succession" and "Jessica Jones". She has a 20-year career as an announcer and voice over artist for television and radio spots for the national Hispanic market in the United States, and has recorded more than 100 audio book titles.



CHRIS HAIG (Scenic Design) NYC design debut. Theatre Includes: Alice in Wonderland (People's Light), Backing Track, Tiny Beautiful Things, No Child, Snow White, Every Brilliant Thing, At the Old Place (Arden Theatre Company), Town, Athena, The Few, Peter & the Starcatcher (Theatre Horizon), The Chinese Lady (InterAct Theatre Company), Hir, Time Is On Our Side (Barrymore nomination), The Amish Project, The Black Monk, Dead Man's Cell Phone (Simpatico Theatre), Buyer & Cellar (1812 Productions), A 100 Words for Snow, Love, Lies & Taxidermy (Inis Nua), Twelfth Night (Shakespeare in Clark Park), Basic Witches (Haiger Productions), The Wild Party, Rhinoceros (University of the Arts), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Delaware Shakespeare Festival). Upcoming: The Last Parade (InterAct Theatre Company), Empathitrax (Philadelphia Theatre Company), Man of La Mancha (Delaware Theatre Company) and Chicken & Biscuits (Bristol Riverside Theatre). Local USA 829 member. chrishaigdesigns.com

Stefania Bulbarella (Projection Design) is a Video and Projections Designer from Buenos Aires, Argentina based in Brooklyn, NY. Broadway credits include: Kimberly Akimbo as associate video designer (The Booth) Designer credits include Off Broadway: Space Dogs (MCC), Semblance (New York Theatre Workshop), The Watering Hole (Signature Theatre), Will You Come With Me? (The Play Company), Turtle on a Fence Post (Theatre 555), Eva Luna (Repertorio Español). Opera: Letters You Will Not Get (American Opera Project). Regional: House of Joy (St Louis Rep), The Mountaintop (Weston Playhouse). Nominations: Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Video/Projection Design for Space Dogs. www.stefaniabulbarella.com

JHOELY GARAY (Music Director) is a guitarist, composer, and arranger from Mexico City, Mexico. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in jazz guitar performance at The City College of New York and she is currently studying her Master's degree in composition at the Manhattan School of Music. She is a five-time winner of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship, and the Kaye Foundation scholarship. She was awarded the ASCAP Fran Morgenstern award in 2022, the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble Prize in 2020, and the Repsol Emerging Artist Award in 2017. Garay is a Latin Grammy Foundation Ambassador, Stanford University Jazz Mentor Fellow, a beneficiary of the Women in Jazz Organization Mentorship Program, a grantee of the "Young Creators" program 2019-2020 by

CHEMA VERDUZCO (Producer) ACPT winner for BEST DIRECTOR and BEST MUSICAL for thePROM Mexico, producer and director Chema Verduzco decides to venture producing in New York. Starting his Producing and Directing career at the young age of 18, his titles include: CATS (2011), Elton John & Tim Rice's: AIDA (2011, 2012), West Side Story (2013), Pippin (2018), Once On This Island (2019), and thePROM (2021-2022). His most current production, thePROM, received 25 nominations in two Award Shows (ACPT & Los Metro) including two nominations for BEST DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL and two nominations for BEST MUSICAL in their 2021 season, winning both categories in the Asociacion de Criticos y Periodistas de Teatro (ACPT) Awards in 2022. Chema also works for the Disneyland Resort in California and has choreographed two films for NYFA, Cinderpumpkin (2014) and Film School Musical (2015, official selection of Indienight Film Festival 2016).