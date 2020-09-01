New Exhibition SMALL WORKS FOR BIG CHANGE at Brooklyn Navy Yard Supports Artists Affected by the Pandemic

The exhibition will run from September 1 - October 31, 2020.

A new virtual exhibition and fundraiser opened today at the Brooklyn Navy Yard to support dozens of artists affected by COVID-19 and a range of charities. The exhibition, Small Works for Big Change, will run from September 1 - October 31, 2020.



Small Works for Big Change is a virtual exhibition, sale, and fundraiser that brings together the work of artists based at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. All works are small in both size and price - no work is larger than 24" x 24" x 24" and prices do not exceed $600. All proceeds go directly to the artists, with all the artists donating a portion of their proceeds to the charity of their choice.



Participating artists and works in the September session include:

Expertly crafted prints and illustrations by Tatiana Arocha, Connor Lambrecht, and Monique Luchetti

A range of painted work exploring abstract forms by Paul Campbell, Amanda Pelham, Millie Benson, and Jackie Meier

Narrative work represented by Noël Copeland, Nick Golebiewski, and Pamela Talese

Photographs by JC Cancedda, Robert Clark, Christina Jorro, and Carleen Sheehan, showcasing technical and visual expertise

Designers providing functionality and form include Nina Edwards Anker, Evan Hughes Studio, and Skilset

Mixed media work by Nadia Belalia and Chris Cloutier add a textural component to the works on view

"Artists and innovators are essential to our ecosystem at the Yard," said David Ehrenberg, President & CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation. "For centuries we've been known as a site of creativity and invention, and today hundreds of artists call the Yard home. Like our manufacturing tenants, they have been hit incredibly hard by COVID-19. This initiative gives our artists direct sales opportunities while also supporting dozens of charities that are doing critical work in our city right now."



The virtual exhibition will run over the course of two sessions: session one runs from September 1 - 30 and session two runs from October 1 - 31. Each session will feature new work and new artists with additional work added to the exhibition throughout the run of the initiative. Many works were created as limited editions made available specifically for this opportunity.



The exhibition is part of a series of programs, projects, and initiatives the Brooklyn Navy Yard has set into motion to support its creative community in its recovery during COVID-19. Supporting creative workers is essential to the Yard's mission of providing a home where urban manufacturers, innovators, and makers can grow and thrive, as well as maintaining a diverse ecosystem rich with collaborators and entrepreneurs operating small businesses and striving in their pursuit of gainful employment and middle-class jobs.

