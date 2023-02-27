New Comedy Horror Musical PSYCHO GYNO To Have Staged Reading At Purgatory, March 15

Coming next month for one night only is a staged reading of the new (bound to be a hit) comedy/horror musical, PSYCHO GYNO. Inspired by shows like Dr. Horrible's Sing Along Blog, Heathers: The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode, the playwright encourages audiences to come for the romance and stay for the blood and gore.

PSYCHO GYNO centers around a gynecologist, her patient and the twisted relationship that forms between two vulnerable people. In hopes of putting on the full show later this year, the creatives are hosting a staged reading at locally owned queer bar Purgatory in Bushwick. Tickets are available on www.purgatorybk.com for only $14, and all proceeds will be going to the cast and creatives!

Helmed by 3 of Broadway's up and coming female and nonbinary creatives, book writer and creator Carina Torres says PSYCHO GYNO is one show you don't want to miss. Since graduating from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2020 with a BFA in Film and Television, Torres has put on 3 short plays/musicals at The Players Theatre, two of which went on to win audience favorite awards. Obsessed with comedy/horror films and musicals, Torres hopes to bring many more shows to life. For now, she's just happy to be working on another show with her two very talented friends - Sarah Morse and Meg Short.

Morse is ecstatic to be directing this reading a year after directing their first piece with the playwright: Machete Mary, winner of Be Bold! Theatre's 2022 short play festival. They are a theatre artist and alumna from Sarah Lawrence College where they directed Hir by Taylor Mac and Home Free! by Lanford Wilson.

Short is a Philly based composer, arranger and orchestrator with a passion for musical theatre. She is excited to step out of her comfort zone by contributing to this innovative and progressive musical! Other musicals in which she has collaborated with the playwright are "End of the Tightrope"(2021) and "Postal"(2019). She earned her bachelor's degree in music composition from The University of the Arts.

So, if you're free March 15th at 7pm (show starting at 8pm), make sure to stop by Purgatory and grab a drink before descending into a night of rock'n'roll, blood, and gynecology.