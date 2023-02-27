Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Comedy Horror Musical PSYCHO GYNO To Have Staged Reading At Purgatory, March 15

Stop by Purgatory and grab a drink before descending into a night of rock'n'roll, blood, and gynecology.

Feb. 27, 2023  

New Comedy Horror Musical PSYCHO GYNO To Have Staged Reading At Purgatory, March 15

Coming next month for one night only is a staged reading of the new (bound to be a hit) comedy/horror musical, PSYCHO GYNO. Inspired by shows like Dr. Horrible's Sing Along Blog, Heathers: The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode, the playwright encourages audiences to come for the romance and stay for the blood and gore.

PSYCHO GYNO centers around a gynecologist, her patient and the twisted relationship that forms between two vulnerable people. In hopes of putting on the full show later this year, the creatives are hosting a staged reading at locally owned queer bar Purgatory in Bushwick. Tickets are available on www.purgatorybk.com for only $14, and all proceeds will be going to the cast and creatives!

Helmed by 3 of Broadway's up and coming female and nonbinary creatives, book writer and creator Carina Torres says PSYCHO GYNO is one show you don't want to miss. Since graduating from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2020 with a BFA in Film and Television, Torres has put on 3 short plays/musicals at The Players Theatre, two of which went on to win audience favorite awards. Obsessed with comedy/horror films and musicals, Torres hopes to bring many more shows to life. For now, she's just happy to be working on another show with her two very talented friends - Sarah Morse and Meg Short.

Morse is ecstatic to be directing this reading a year after directing their first piece with the playwright: Machete Mary, winner of Be Bold! Theatre's 2022 short play festival. They are a theatre artist and alumna from Sarah Lawrence College where they directed Hir by Taylor Mac and Home Free! by Lanford Wilson.

Short is a Philly based composer, arranger and orchestrator with a passion for musical theatre. She is excited to step out of her comfort zone by contributing to this innovative and progressive musical! Other musicals in which she has collaborated with the playwright are "End of the Tightrope"(2021) and "Postal"(2019). She earned her bachelor's degree in music composition from The University of the Arts.

So, if you're free March 15th at 7pm (show starting at 8pm), make sure to stop by Purgatory and grab a drink before descending into a night of rock'n'roll, blood, and gynecology.




The Espejo Organization for the Arts to Present THE EXTRAORDINARIES Exhibition in Brooklyn Photo
The Espejo Organization for the Arts to Present THE EXTRAORDINARIES Exhibition in Brooklyn
On March 18, 2023, The Espejo Organization for the Arts will present THE EXTRAORDINARIES, an exhibition that brings together some of the best foreign-born talents working in the American creative industry.
THE NOT SO LATE LATE SHOW to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective in March Photo
THE NOT SO LATE LATE SHOW to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective in March
The Not So Late Late Show, NYC's only LGBTQIA+, Women, and BIPOC Comedy News Show will play the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Friday March 10th.
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Theater2020 Photo
Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Theater2020
What did our critic think of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Theater2020?
Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1 Photo
Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1
Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon will be bringing her summer concert tour Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, July 1 at 8pm ET.

More Hot Stories For You


THE NOT SO LATE LATE SHOW to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective in MarchTHE NOT SO LATE LATE SHOW to Play Brooklyn Comedy Collective in March
February 26, 2023

The Not So Late Late Show, NYC's only LGBTQIA+, Women, and BIPOC Comedy News Show will play the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on Friday March 10th.
Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1Jinkx Monsoon Comes To Kings Theatre, July 1
February 24, 2023

Two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon will be bringing her summer concert tour Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, July 1 at 8pm ET.
The Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David KimThe Parsnip Ship to Present Live Recording Of ARE YOU THERE TRUMAN…by Garrett David Kim
February 24, 2023

The Parsnip Ship (Artistic Director/Host, Iyvon E.) will present free in-person podcast recording of their monthly episode Are You There Truman? It's Me, Just Another Guy Who Grew Up Secretly Worshiping Your Chiseled Porn Star Body Online, And Now I Think I Love You by Garrett David Kim to be held at The Mark O'Donnell Theater.
BAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive EngagementBAM Presents REWIND & PLAY Exclusive Engagement
February 24, 2023

A wealth of never-before-seen footage offers a gripping and intimate portrait of Thelonious Monk in Paris, 1969. The legendary pianist and composer arrives for a TV interview before his evening concert, where he is met with racist, colonialist acts both large and small.
BAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circo's ESENCIALBAMkids Presents The U.S. Premiere Of Vaivén Circo's ESENCIAL
February 23, 2023

A spectacular combination of storytelling and circus skills will delight kids and families when acclaimed Spanish cirque company Vaivén Circo returns to BAM for the United States premiere of Esencial. BAMkids will present the new circus show on March 25 and 26, with a relaxed performance on Sunday, May 26 at 2pm. Watch in awe as a dazzling spectacle of acrobatics, balancing, and juggling flashes before your eyes during this BAMkids program.
share