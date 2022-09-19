New 420 Magic Show SMOKUS POCUS Appears in Brooklyn

Tokes, Jokes, and Tricks are magically appearing in Brooklyn by way of a show called Smokus Pocus... a cannabis-themed magic show that's been taking the country by storm.

"It's time for cannabis-enthusiasts of all walks of life to come together" says magician and ex-weed dealer Ben Zabin, producer of the show. "We're all craving new, engaging live entertainment. I'm excited to bring this immersive experience of dank debauchery to life in Brooklyn!"

This THC-induced extravaganza- which is at the crossroads of cannabis, culture, and community- is packed with jokes that will have audiences laughing like they're on edibles and tricks so trippy they'll be asking "what the---?!"

Caricatures will come to life, phones will vanish and reappear in impossible places, minds will be read, and both the stoned and the sober will love the magical high that is Smokus Pocus.

Smokus Pocus sold out weekly in Portland, OR for an unprecedented 14 month run and has toured all over the country from Alaska to Oklahoma where Zabin has connected with crowds by blending mind-blowing illusions with his cheeky yet charming brand of comedy. Against the backdrop of a custom built showroom in Williamsburg, seating is strictly limited so tickets must be reserved online in advance.

The performances will take place on October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29 with shows lasting approximately 70 minutes.

Tickets for Smokus Pocus range from $40-60 and can be reserved through www.SmokusPocus.com

Over the course of a 15 year career, cannabis connoisseur Ben Zabin has performed over 1000 magic shows for audiences across the globe from cruise ships in Bonaire to US Navy Bases in Japan and the Las Vegas strip to off-Broadway in NYC. After dropping out of college and resorting to selling weed, he is now back onstage armed with his dopest tricks yet for Smokus Pocus.