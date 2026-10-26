Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
NINE LIVES to Make World Premiere in Brooklyn
Kat de Mesa directs an ensemble cast in the limited two-show run at The Maker's Space in Williamsburg.
TOWNN Theatre Company will present the world premiere of NINE LIVES by writer Tommy Vines (HOW TO PUT DOWN THE WEIGHT OF YOUR PAST) for a limited two-show run on December 3rd & 4th at The Maker's Space (281 N. 7th Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn).
NINE LIVES is an ambitious new ensemble piece exploring the vulnerabilities of identity and psychiatric treatment. A desperate young man finds himself trapped in an experimental medical trial, forcing him to question if the true danger lies in his fellow patients, the medical industry, or his own mind. Exploring absurdism and existentialism through physical theatre, NINE LIVES dives deep into the subconscious and the violence of self.
Kat de Mesa (Let's Do It at IRT) directs an ensemble cast that includes James Minta, Kirsten Kilburn, Journey Jones, Isabella Tedesco, Ellie Millis, Hannah Kulbitsky, Lucian Sheldon-Wesley, JD Greene, and Aaron Lamm (Shelter Inn Place). The production will feature sound design by Dani Pérez and production stage management by Abby Brogan.
Producers TOWNN Theatre Company recently presented original devised works as the one-night-only event PLEASURE87 at Purgatory Bar, Brooklyn. Founded in 2023 by Pace University students, TOWNN develops experiential, community-centered performances that challenge the theatrical form. NINE LIVES will be the second show of their 2026-27 season.
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