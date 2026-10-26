NINE LIVES to Make World Premiere in Brooklyn

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TOWNN Theatre Company will present the world premiere of NINE LIVES by writer Tommy Vines (HOW TO PUT DOWN THE WEIGHT OF YOUR PAST) for a limited two-show run on December 3rd & 4th at The Maker's Space (281 N. 7th Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn).

NINE LIVES is an ambitious new ensemble piece exploring the vulnerabilities of identity and psychiatric treatment. A desperate young man finds himself trapped in an experimental medical trial, forcing him to question if the true danger lies in his fellow patients, the medical industry, or his own mind. Exploring absurdism and existentialism through physical theatre, NINE LIVES dives deep into the subconscious and the violence of self.

Kat de Mesa (Let's Do It at IRT) directs an ensemble cast that includes James Minta, Kirsten Kilburn, Journey Jones, Isabella Tedesco, Ellie Millis, Hannah Kulbitsky, Lucian Sheldon-Wesley, JD Greene, and Aaron Lamm (Shelter Inn Place). The production will feature sound design by Dani Pérez and production stage management by Abby Brogan.

Producers TOWNN Theatre Company recently presented original devised works as the one-night-only event PLEASURE87 at Purgatory Bar, Brooklyn. Founded in 2023 by Pace University students, TOWNN develops experiential, community-centered performances that challenge the theatrical form. NINE LIVES will be the second show of their 2026-27 season.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 51 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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