LeFrak Center at Lakeside to Kick Off Ice Skating Season

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The LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park will kick off ice skating season on Saturday and Sunday, October 31 and November 1, with a weekend of free ice skating lessons, public skate, and discounted ice hockey. More information and registration is available at prospectpark.org/first-skate.

The kick off coincides with The Lakeside Fall Festival, featuring a pumpkin patch, corn maze, carnival games, Tarot card readers, and an immersive Haunted Hotel attraction, perfect for Halloween. More information is available at fallfestlakeside.com.

Closer to the holiday season, Lakeside will offer a Skate with Santa weekend and holiday tree decorating, with more information to come.

The LeFrak Center at Lakeside, operated by the nonprofit Prospect Park Alliance and Ekstein Development Group, is described as Brooklyn's premier skating destination, with 30,000 square feet of pristine skating surface on connected covered and open-air rinks, with scenic views of the 60-acre Prospect Park Lake.

Ice Skating Season at Lakeside

Starting October 31, guests can enjoy a full season of ice skating with daily skate sessions, and lessons and leagues for all ages and skill levels. More information and registration is available at prospectpark.org/lakeside.

Public Skating – Skating is available on the covered and open air rinks daily.

Learn to Skate – With three semesters to choose from and classes for all ages, the program is designed for skaters of all levels.

Youth Hockey Programs – Participants can learn how to play hockey through the NY Rangers Rookie League and the NY Islanders Learn to Play program at Lakeside.

Adult Hockey Leagues & Pick-Up – Options include Open Hockey, Stick N' Puck, Learn to Play, Women's leagues and more.

Figure Skating Freestyle Sessions – Ice time is available for experienced skaters of all ages at pre-free skate level or higher, for work on jumps, spins, and routines.

Birthday Parties & Private Rentals – Party packages are available for parties, galas, corporate events and more, with details available through Lakeside's party packages or by contacting events@lefraklakeside.com.

Duck Island Café – Hot chocolate, snacks, and cozy comfort food will be available all season long.

The winter season marks the next seasonal transformation for the LeFrak Center; this past summer saw the introduction of the Glide and Groove concert series, which turned the rollerskating rink into a live music venue where patrons could skate while listening to performances by Jukebox the Ghost, Dogpark, The Happy Fits, Phoneboy and more.

Background on Lakeside

Spanning 26 acres in the southeast corner of Prospect Park, Lakeside is one of the park's most popular scenic and recreational destinations. The LeFrak Center at Lakeside features 30,000 square feet of skating surface on connected covered and open air rinks, with scenic views of the park's 60-acre lake. Programs include winter ice skating, and rollerskating, boating, pickleball and more in the spring, summer and fall. The Center also offers a year-round bar and cafe, Duck Island. The Shelby White and Leon Levy Esplanade and Chaim Baier Music Island features walkways and picnic areas, and native trees, shrubs and aquatic plants that serve as a habitat for ducks, turtles and other wildlife. More information is available at prospectpark.org/lakeside.

About Prospect Park Alliance

Prospect Park Alliance is the non-profit organization that sustains, restores and advances Prospect Park, Brooklyn's Backyard, in partnership with the City of New York. The Alliance provides critical staff and resources that keep the park green and vibrant for the diverse communities that call Brooklyn home. More information is available at prospectpark.org.

About Ekstein Development Group

Ekstein Development Group has operated community rinks for over a decade in both Flushing Meadows Corona Park and Long Island City, World Ice and City Ice Pavilion, respectively. The company says it is committed to fostering spaces that serve the community as well as create safe, fun and memorable experiences for everyone, and is dedicated to strengthening the community by offering New Yorkers places to call home and experiences that will last a lifetime.

Photo Credit: Michael Moran











Photo Credit: Michael Moran

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