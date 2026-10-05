SEASONS OF A REVOLUTION Immersive Cabaret to Open in Brooklyn

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Seasons of a Revolution, an immersive song-cycle production featuring a cast of eight singers, will be presented at The Makers' Space in Brooklyn.

Taking place in a warehouse-turned-indie theater, the production will explore the theme of revolution through a loose narrative told using songs from musical theater, pop and rock. The immersive format will blur the separation between performers and audience members, with the cast bringing guests into the action throughout the show.

A happy hour mixer will take place before the performance at 6 p.m., followed by a cocktail mixer after the show.

The event is open to all ages, and the space is accessible. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Seasons of a Revolution will take place at The Makers' Space, 281 N. 7th St., Brooklyn. Tickets are available now.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 05 Hrs 02 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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