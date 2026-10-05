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SEASONS OF A REVOLUTION Immersive Cabaret to Open in Brooklyn

The immersive production features eight singers performing a loose narrative at The Makers' Space in Brooklyn.

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SEASONS OF A REVOLUTION Immersive Cabaret to Open in Brooklyn

Seasons of a Revolution, an immersive song-cycle production featuring a cast of eight singers, will be presented at The Makers' Space in Brooklyn.

Taking place in a warehouse-turned-indie theater, the production will explore the theme of revolution through a loose narrative told using songs from musical theater, pop and rock. The immersive format will blur the separation between performers and audience members, with the cast bringing guests into the action throughout the show.

A happy hour mixer will take place before the performance at 6 p.m., followed by a cocktail mixer after the show.

The event is open to all ages, and the space is accessible. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Seasons of a Revolution will take place at The Makers' Space, 281 N. 7th St., Brooklyn. Tickets are available now.

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