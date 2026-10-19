STAGE FOUR Reading to Feature Ali Ahn, Jin Ha, Jiho Kang, and Hoon Lee
The cast includes actors from M. BUTTERFLY, PACHINKO, and KPOP in this family drama rooted in addiction, grief, and spiritual reconciliation.
K-Space International will present a sneak peak of STAGE FOUR, a new play written and directed by Kyoung H. Park. This reading will take place on Monday, November 16th at 6:30pm EST online, via Zoom.
When time is running out, can a family find its way back to one another? STAGE FOUR is about Young Jun, a Korean-American artist in addiction recovery, who learns his estranged father is dying of cancer. Drawn back into the family he has struggled to reconcile with, Young Jun must confront the wounds of the past, the weight of family obligation, and the possibility of forgiveness.
This moving new family drama is rooted in the complexities of intergenerational trauma. STAGE FOUR explores addiction, mental health, grief, and the spiritual journey toward reconciliation. As death draws near, a family discovers that even after years of pain and separation, there may still be time to make peace and heal.
The cast of STAGE FOUR includes Ali Ahn (The Heidi Chronicles, The Diplomat, Netflix, Agatha All Along, Disney+), Jin Ha (M. Butterfly, Proof, Pachinko, Apple+), Jiho Kang (KPOP) and Hoon Lee (The King and I, Your Friends and Neighbors, Apple+, East of Eden, Netflix). The reading is open to the public and will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Esther Kim Lee, Chair of Theater Studies at Duke University.
The event has a $15 suggested donation and reservations are required here.
STAGE FOUR is produced by K-Space International, the next iteration of Kyoung's Pacific Beat, a Peacemaking Theater company led by playwright/director Kyoung H. Park. Between 2011 and 2024, Kyoung's Pacific Beat devised disOriented (Peter Jay Sharp Theater on 42nd Street), TALA (Performance Project @ University Settlement), PILLOWTALK (The Tank), NERO (Kyoung's Pacific Beat) and created over 45 community-based experimental projects. Centering stories of (im)migration, queerness, violence and the ways these intersect in communities of color, Kyoung's Pacific Beat invested over $975,000 to support 400+ artists of color and served 11,000+ audience members worldwide. You can learn more about K-Space International here.
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