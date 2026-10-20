FROZEN Will Open at Northern Stage in November

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Northern Stage has announced the cast of Disney's FROZEN: The Broadway Musical. Running November 18, 2026 through January 3, 2027, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. With rehearsals officially underway, an extraordinary company of professional actors and young local performers is coming together to bring the worldwide phenomenon to life in the Upper Valley.

The cast features Christine Dwyer* (Wicked and RENT National Tours) as Elsa; Claire Saunders* (Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+) as Anna; Alexander Ferguson* (Hamilton on Broadway) as Kristoff; Jack Rasmussen (Sweeney Todd at Northern Stage) as Hans; Philip Jackson Smith (Mozart in the Jungle on Amazon Prime) as Olaf; Christopher Flockton* (Only Yesterday at Northern Stage and 59E59) as Weselton; David Colston Corris* (Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway) as Sven; Vincent Ortega* (Mamma Mia! National Tour) as Pabbie; Amaya White* (SIX: The Musical National Tour) as Bulda/Ensemble; Tom Ford* (Come From Away and Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Northern Stage) as Bishop/Oaken; Reggie Bromell* (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Gulfshore Playhouse) as King Agnarr; Carly Caviglia* (Shucked National Tour) as Queen Iduna; Tim Canali (Chicago National Tour), Sam Empey (Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Northern Stage), Tristyn Girouard (John Proctor is the Villain at Northern Stage; Dartmouth College E-Term Student), Georgia Ryan (Dartmouth College E-Term Student), and Kelsey Revere Walker (Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Northern Stage) as Ensemble.

The youth ensembles alternate performances: Team Summer includes Matilda Adams, Dash Ballou, Pavla Ballou, Lila Bucci, and Lucy Landsman. Team Winter includes Devidan Belisle, Finn Surber Ginsberg, Adam Huyck, Anna Jacobson, and Carter Moote.

Known for developing bold new theatrical works and producing intimate, thought-provoking stories, Northern Stage occasionally turns its creative lens toward a larger-than-life musical. This holiday season, the company is bringing that same spirit of invention to one of Disney's most beloved stories, promising all the music and magic audiences know and love, reimagined through an entirely original theatrical design.

Directed by Kyle Brand, with Kevin David Thomas serving as Associate Director, this new production draws inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen, the fairy tale that inspired Disney's animated phenomenon. At the musical's heart is the powerful relationship between two sisters, Elsa and Anna, whose love for one another must overcome fear, isolation, and the expectations of the world around them.

“With our production, I hope to capture the joy and power of two sisters choosing love over fear,” said Brand. “And maybe, just maybe, through that unmistakable Disney magic, we can inspire our community to make that same courageous choice.”

Featuring an original scenic design by Eleanor Kahn and costume design by Alicia J. Austin, inventive theatrical storytelling, and the unforgettable songs that have made Frozen a global sensation, Northern Stage's production invites audiences to experience Arendelle in an entirely new way. Rather than recreating the animated film onstage, the creative team is building a world uniquely suited to live theater, one that celebrates the wonder of the familiar while offering surprises at every turn.

The creative team is led by Kyle Brand (Director), with Kevin David Thomas (Associate Director), Jake Turski (Music Director), Natalie Malotke (Choreographer), Eleanor Kahn (Scenic Designer), Alicia J. Austin (Costume Designer), Travis McHale (Lighting Designer), Mirah Kozodoy (Sound Designer), Paul Deziel (Projection Designer), Moriah James (Wig Designer), and Casey Kaleba (Fight Director). Kateryna Viavattine serves as Production Stage Manager, with Julia Egizio as Assistant Stage Manager.

More information on Northern Stage's 2026/27 Season and subscriptions can be found HERE. Single tickets are available HERE.

Special Events:

Pay What You Can Preview: Wednesday, November 18 at 7:30 PM ($10 minimum)

$20 Preview: Thursday, November 19 at 7:30 PM

$10 Off Preview: Friday, November 20 at 7:30 PM

Post-Show Talkback: Saturday, November 28, following the 7:30 PM show

Relaxed Matinees: Saturday, December 5 & 12 during both 12:00 PM matinees - offers an inclusive theater environment for young audience members and anyone with sensory needs

rePlay Arts: Winter Arts & Crafts!: Sunday, December 20 & 27 before the 2:00 PM shows

Candy Canes & Cocoa: Thursday, December 24th during both shows

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 22 Hrs 57 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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