THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Shadow Cast Event at Industry City

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Get ready to do the Time Warp again! Join brooklynONE productions for their Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast Event on October 24 at 8PM at Industry City! A 7pm pre-show includes a round of Trivia with Sal & Al Trivirama with prizes and Rocky Horror Picture Show centric questions. Tickets are free.

﻿This year, brooklynONE pays tribute to the legendary Tim Curry with a special video celebration honoring his unforgettable career and the iconic performance that made Dr. Frank-N-Furter a cultural phenomenon. Then join in for Sal and Al Trivia!

The fabulous bkONE shadow cast, directed by Geoffrey Doig-Marx, will bring the film to life with a wildly interactive performance. Shout, dance, use props (prop bags available for purchase), and even get in on the action through open acting opportunities. Whether you're a seasoned fan or a Rocky Horror 'virgin,' everyone is invited to join the madness!

Admission to the shadow-cast screening is completely FREE, because Rocky Horror is always better with a packed house.

Come dressed as your best Frank-N-Furter and enter our Frank-N-Furter Look-Alike Contest for just $5. Strut, pose, perform, and let the audience decide who truly deserves the crown!

Then, when the movie ends, don't go home-the night transforms into a ticketed Time Warp After Dark DJ Party. Keep dancing, celebrating, and doing the Time Warp late into the night! Tickets are $15 and can be purchased while reserving tickets.

2026 Shadow Cast

Brad Majors - Josh Piper

Janet Weiss - Annika Solomone

Dr. Frank-N-Furter - Erech Holder-Hetmeyer

Dr. Scott - John Panepinto

Columbia - Nikki Franz

Eddie - Chris Sorrentino

Magenta - Tiffany Rexach

Riff Raff - Ed Serenson

Rocky - Jon Rosner

Narrator / Trixie (Lips) - Meg Felling

Director - Geoffrey Doig-Marx

brooklynONE productions (bkONE) is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to developing bold, alternative, experimental, and artist-driven work.

Founded as a creative home for emerging artists, bkONE produces and supports Original Theatre, reimagined classics, film, music, mixed media, immersive events, visual art, and multidisciplinary performance. Rooted in collaboration, creative risk, and community, brooklynONE provides artists of all ages and experience levels with a platform to create ambitious work, explore new ideas, and connect with audiences in Brooklyn, New York City, and beyond.

Through productions, festivals, artist showcases, youth programs, gallery exhibitions, and live events, bkONE expands access to innovative performing arts while championing the voices, stories, and creative experiments that shape Brooklyn's cultural future. For more information, visit https://www.bkone.org/.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 06 Hrs 27 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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