THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Shadow Cast Event at Industry City
The Brooklyn nonprofit's shadow cast, directed by Geoffrey Doig-Marx, will deliver an interactive screening with open acting opportunities and a Frank-N-Furter.
Get ready to do the Time Warp again! Join brooklynONE productions for their Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast Event on October 24 at 8PM at Industry City! A 7pm pre-show includes a round of Trivia with Sal & Al Trivirama with prizes and Rocky Horror Picture Show centric questions. Tickets are free.
This year, brooklynONE pays tribute to the legendary Tim Curry with a special video celebration honoring his unforgettable career and the iconic performance that made Dr. Frank-N-Furter a cultural phenomenon. Then join in for Sal and Al Trivia!
The fabulous bkONE shadow cast, directed by Geoffrey Doig-Marx, will bring the film to life with a wildly interactive performance. Shout, dance, use props (prop bags available for purchase), and even get in on the action through open acting opportunities. Whether you're a seasoned fan or a Rocky Horror 'virgin,' everyone is invited to join the madness!
Admission to the shadow-cast screening is completely FREE, because Rocky Horror is always better with a packed house.
Come dressed as your best Frank-N-Furter and enter our Frank-N-Furter Look-Alike Contest for just $5. Strut, pose, perform, and let the audience decide who truly deserves the crown!
Then, when the movie ends, don't go home-the night transforms into a ticketed Time Warp After Dark DJ Party. Keep dancing, celebrating, and doing the Time Warp late into the night! Tickets are $15 and can be purchased while reserving tickets.
2026 Shadow Cast
- Brad Majors - Josh Piper
- Janet Weiss - Annika Solomone
- Dr. Frank-N-Furter - Erech Holder-Hetmeyer
- Dr. Scott - John Panepinto
- Columbia - Nikki Franz
- Eddie - Chris Sorrentino
- Magenta - Tiffany Rexach
- Riff Raff - Ed Serenson
- Rocky - Jon Rosner
- Narrator / Trixie (Lips) - Meg Felling
- Director - Geoffrey Doig-Marx
brooklynONE productions (bkONE) is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to developing bold, alternative, experimental, and artist-driven work.
Founded as a creative home for emerging artists, bkONE produces and supports Original Theatre, reimagined classics, film, music, mixed media, immersive events, visual art, and multidisciplinary performance. Rooted in collaboration, creative risk, and community, brooklynONE provides artists of all ages and experience levels with a platform to create ambitious work, explore new ideas, and connect with audiences in Brooklyn, New York City, and beyond.
Through productions, festivals, artist showcases, youth programs, gallery exhibitions, and live events, bkONE expands access to innovative performing arts while championing the voices, stories, and creative experiments that shape Brooklyn's cultural future. For more information, visit https://www.bkone.org/.
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