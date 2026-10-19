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BOOKTALK: THE MUSICAL to Headline ACOTAR Book Six Midnight Release Party at The Ripped Bodice

The event will take place on Monday, October 26.

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BOOKTALK: THE MUSICAL to Headline ACOTAR Book Six Midnight Release Party at The Ripped Bodice

BookTalk: The Musical will be headlining the much-anticipated midnight release party for A Court of Splintered Harmony, the sixth book in Sarah J Maas' ACOTAR series, hosted by The Ripped Bodice at The Bell House in Brooklyn. This show marks a thrilling crossover between the musical theater and book-loving worlds!

The musical is written, created, and performed by Emily Elyse Everett (The Grown Ups), Yael Karoly (The Scarlet Letter), Debi Richards (BMI Musical Theater Workshop), and Lindsay Whisler (Audible's Moriarty, Ladies Who Lore). They will be joined by performers Ben Cherington (Les Mis, Parade Nat'l Tours) and Olivia Hardy (Heathers Revival, Kimberly Akimbo Bway).

BookTalk: The Musical will perform five of their viral songs for a sold-out audience of 400 at The Bell House on October 26th, following previous performances at the Falling in Leaves Festival on October 18th and the premiere of their full show at the Green Room 42 in July. Songs from the show have already amassed over 1 million views on Instagram and TikTok in just 3 months.

BookTalk The Musical is a musical celebration of the internet's most famous literary subculture. Written by people who read for... people who read, it features side-splitting songs about your favorite romantasy tropes, the relatable experience of falling in love with fictional characters, and escaping this modern dystopia to the Night Court, The Shire, and more legendary book-ish locations. Instead of spending the night reading in bed, why not join the most raucous and musical bookclub around!! And THEN go read in bed.

BookTalk: The Musical will perform at The Ripped Bodice's A Court of Splintered Harmony midnight release party at The Bell House on October 26, 2026. Tickets are currently sold out, but more may be released on The Ripped Bodice's website. The Bell House is located at 149 7th St, between 2nd and 3rd Aves in Brooklyn off the F and G trains.

Click Here to Get Tickets


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