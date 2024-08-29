NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD Comes to brooklynONE in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This October, brooklynONE productions will unleash a theatrical adaptation of the cult classic "Night of the Living Dead," promising to deliver a chilling experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by the talented duo of John Panepinto and Don Manzo, this adaptation by Lori Allen Ohm stays true to the iconic 1968 film by George A. Romero and John Russo, while infusing it with fresh energy for the stage.

Running from October 3rd through October 6th at brooklynONE’s Tom Kane Theatre, located in Industry City, this production invites horror enthusiasts and theatergoers alike to immerse themselves in a world where the undead rise, and survival is anything but certain.

Set in a remote farmhouse besieged by ghouls, "Night of the Living Dead" follows a group of strangers as they struggle not only against the horrors outside but also against the rising tensions within their relationships. The intimate setting of the Tom Kane Theatre, situated on the ground floor of Industry City’s Building 5, enhances the atmosphere, making this production a must-see for fans of horror and live theatre.

brooklynONE productions, known for its bold and innovative programming, has been a cornerstone of the Brooklyn arts scene since its founding in 2006. With a mission to foster new talent and present thought-provoking work, bkONE has cultivated a space where creativity thrives. The Tom Kane Theatre reflects this ethos, providing a dynamic venue for a wide range of performances, from theatre to film and beyond.

As anticipation builds for this latest offering, directors Panepinto and Manzo express their excitement in bringing this iconic story to life in such a unique setting:

“Telling a horror story on stage is a rare opportunity. We felt BrooklynONE was

the appropriate place to put on a show that’s both an artistic challenge and where we could collaborate with a plethora of artists, designers, actors and fellow directors to create something delightfully atypical.”

bkONE Artistic Director Anthony Marino also shares his enthusiasm for the production, highlighting the timeless appeal of "Night of the Living Dead":

"We are so excited to be presenting this stage version of such an iconic film. We have so much fun finding projects that are different and unique, and what a great way to kick off our October Halloween programming than with the mother of it all"

The cast features an all star lineup of actors, all bringing their unique talents to this intense story. Featuring Zaire Porter, Greta Edholm, John Joseph, Amy Ollove, Riley Hilton-Squires, Mitchell Richman, Kieran Cullen, Chris Sorrentino, Caroline Donato, Johnny Tammaro, Anthony Marino, Nicole Greico, Sean Dorso, Bill Doyle, David Askew, Stegan Pallotta, Sam Eglowitz, Andris Pinkhasik, Michael Pichardo, Jack Mahoney, Ashley Chico, Edward Serenson, Jason Weiner, Connor Mayrose, Vincent Pujo, Joseph Hagopian, Erol Gureli, Adele Wendt, Danielle Rose Fisher, Cosmo Duran, Mary Claire Smyth, Tiffany Rexach. The production is stage managed by Paige Hann.

Performances scheduled at 8:00 PM on October 3rd, 4th, and 5th, and a matinee at 3:00 PM on October 6th, tickets are expected to sell quickly. Those eager to witness this thrilling adaptation can secure their seats at www.bkONE.org/tix.

For brooklynONE productions, this staging of "Night of the Living Dead" is more than just a play; it’s an exploration of fear, survival, and the human condition—set against the backdrop of a zombie apocalypse. This October, prepare to experience the horror in a way that only live theater can deliver.

