NICK KROLL: MIDDLE-AGED BOY Tour Will Play BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Already sold out in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, and more, Big Mouth creator Nick Kroll's new stand-up comedy tour Middle-Aged Boy comes to BAM on Nov 9, as part of New York Comedy Festival.

Nick Kroll: Middle-Aged Boy Tour tickets go on sale to BAM patrons on Sep 26 and to the general public on Oct 1 at 12:00 noon. For information check BAM.org or 718-636-4100.

Nick Kroll is a comedian, writer, actor, and producer. He co-created, writes, produces, and performs over 30 voices on the hit Netflix animated series Big Mouth, which is based on his childhood and was nominated for a 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. It has been heralded by the Hollywood Reporter as "sweet, progressive and breathtakingly filthy" and recently was picked up for three more seasons on Netflix. Kroll can currently be heard as "Sergei" in Secret Life of Pets 2 and as "Uncle Fester" in MGM's The Addams Family set to be released in October 2019. He also can be seen in MGM's Operation Finale opposite Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley, and in Lionsgate's Uncle Drew. In 2017, he completed his Broadway debut with the critical and box-office hit Oh, Hello on Broadway. Recent film credits include Jeff Nichols' critically acclaimed film Loving, Seth Rogen's Sausage Party and Illumination's Sing. Kroll had his own critically acclaimed Comedy Central sketch show Kroll Show and starred as Ruxin in the hit FX show The League.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You