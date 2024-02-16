Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Continues 2023-24 Season With VOX

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will continue its 2023-24 season with the world premiere of Vox, to an original score for piano and violin by young composer Elizabeth Gartman, and Magloire's Wood Nymphs, set to romantic piano pieces by Franz Liszt, February 16 & 17 at the Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn.

The world premiere of Vox is the result of a multi-year collaboration with Elizabeth Gartman, a composer on the rise who this month will premiere a new work for the Washington National Opera's American Opera Initiative. Gartman's score builds on "Deep Breath," a 2021 duet by Magloire and the composer which critic Leigh Witchel called "bracing, daring, and calmly radical" in his review. Like that duet, the new score for piano and violin is inspired by the mechanics of vocal music, incorporating interviews with the dancers about their both real and metaphorical voices. The dance is as much a portrait of the artists as a reflection on the emotional parallels between singing and dancing.

In Magloire's Wood Nymphs, a group of supernatural characters display very human traits of longing, fear and desire in a series of encounters, set to lush piano pieces by Liszt.

ELIZABETH GARTMAN is a NYC-based composer/soprano. Her compositions explore vocalism, process in performance, and active listening and response. Her music has been commissioned by the Washington National Opera, New Chamber Ballet, Beth Morrison Projects, Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, InfraSound Ensemble, Ensemble Chemie, Pax Duo, NYC Virtuoso Singers, The Why Collective, and others. Recent accolades include selection as a composer fellow with the American Opera Initiative (2023), Honorable Mention for the Darmstadt Ferienkurse Kranichsteiner Musikpreis (2023), the William Schuman Prize for Most Outstanding Score with BMI Student Composer Awards (2021), and Runner Up of Beth Morrison Projects Next Generation (2022). Elizabeth holds degrees from the Manhattan School of Music (M.M. Composition 2021) and the University of Illinois (B.M.Vocal Performance, B.M. Composition 2019).

New Chamber Ballet partners for this performance with the Composers Now Festival, which celebrates living composers, the diversity of their voices, and the significance of their musical contributions to our society. During the month of February, the Festival brings together myriad performances ranging in genre from jazz to indie, classical to post-classical, experimental to folk, and beyond. For more information about the Festival please visit https://www.composersnow.org/cn/?