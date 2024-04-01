Matthew Gasda's ZOOMERS Extends Run At The Brooklyn Center For Theatre REsearch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off a sold-out run at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research, Matthew Gasda's new play ZOOMERS is extending its off-off-Broadway run.

As Matthew Gasda's DIMES SQUARE captured the essence of the Lower East Side reactionary art scene, ZOOMERS is the definitive theatrical take on the video-game-addicted, anxious, troubled Generation Z.

ZOOMERS tells the story of four Bushwick roommates–Jacob, Michael, Jada, and Ella–navigating New York City. Evading adulthood, they throw themselves into weed, TikTok, and Super Smash Bros. They can avoid life–until one brings home her elder millennial boyfriend, and then chaos ensues.

Set over the course of three existentially pivotal weeks, this laugh-out-loud comedy lays bare the internet generation's deepest neuroses.

The extended run will play at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research and on select nights in Manhattan throughout April.

Matthew Gasda founded the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research in April of 2023. Situated in Greenpoint, the BCTR has quickly become a hot spot for up-and-coming playwrights and actors, and new audiences experiencing theater in a new way. The BCTR serves as a sustainable drawl ground for new works by Gasda and other rising playwrights. It is also a functioning repertory company, cycling “living room plays” appealing to younger audiences that average in their 20s.

The ZOOMERS creative team includes Matthew Gasda (Director/Writer), Anastasia Wolfe (Stage Manager), Asli Mumtas (Assistant Director), Omega Romano (Acting Coach), Ava Ravich (Set Design), Ellie Lynch (PR) and Albert Kunze (Composer). ZOOMERS is produced by Sophia Englesberg, Matthew Gasda, and Henry Lynch.

Dates for the extended run are below. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.