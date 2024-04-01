Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang To Host Third Annual LAS CULTURISTAS CULTURE AWARDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, co-hosts of the comedy podcast Las Culturistas, today announced the return of the third annual Culture Awards, an awards show hosted by Rogers and Yang.

The live show commemorates the highs and lows of the year in pop culture with over one hundred awards categories showcased and celebrated throughout the event. The Culture Awards, produced in partnership with Live Nation, will take place on Saturday, June 15, and while the show was included in Lincoln Center's Summer Stage programming the last two years, this year's event will be its own standalone production at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

Past shows have featured appearances from MUNA, D'Arcy Carden, Aidy Bryant and the cast of Titanique, with video acceptance speeches from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Lisa Kudrow and Ariana Madix.

In a promotional video released today, Yang and Rogers don green velvet cloaks in homage to The Traitors series and are visited by Parvati Shallow, a contestant from the show's second season, who helps break the news of the new date and venue.

“We could not be more excited for The 3rd Annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards on June 15th at the singular Kings Theatre in Brooklyn,” said Yang and Rogers. “To officially be involved with an awards show that is "annual"? If that's not the American Dream...? We can promise the evening, as well as all the chaos preceding it, will not disappoint.

“I am honored that Matt and Bowen have invited me back to work with them on the third Culture Awards,” said executive producer, Lauren Mandel. “And we cannot wait to curate an incredible show for the Kayteighs, Readers, Publicists and Finalists. Let the campaigning begin!”

A ticket presale for Las Culturistas listeners will begin on Wednesday, April 3 at 10a ET, with the Live Nation presale starting Thursday, April 4 at 10a ET and general ticket sales beginning Friday, April 5 at 10a ET.

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards are produced by Mandel for her company Disco Nap alongside Rogers and Yang. Rogers and Yang are represented by 3 Arts Entertainment and UTA. The Las Culturistas podcast releases weekly on Wednesdays.

ABOUT LAS CULTURISTAS:

Ding dong! Join your culture consultants, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, on an unforgettable journey into the beating heart of CULTURE. Alongside sizzling special guests, they GET INTO the hottest pop-culture moments of the day and the formative cultural experiences that turned them into Culturistas. Produced by the Big Money Players Network and iHeartRadio.