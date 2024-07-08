MSNBC LIVE: DEMOCRACY 2024 to Be Held in September at BAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MSNBC has announced "MSNBC Live: Democracy 2024," the inaugural, audience-focused event featuring more than a dozen of the most well-known MSNBC hosts and more. The daylong event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music).

"MSNBC Live: Democracy 2024" is MSNBC's first-of-its kind, interactive experience, connecting attendees with MSNBC's most trusted experts and voices - all in one place, all in one day. Hosts will lead thought-provoking, in-depth discussions and give the audience a front-row seat to understanding more of what matters.

"MSNBC has the most dedicated and loyal fanbase. It's an honor to bring the best of the MSNBC portfolio to the most important part of our family - the viewers - in-person," said Luke Russert, Creative Director of "MSNBC Live." "We hope to continue to foster unique connections and inspire our audience."

The event will feature two sessions, a one-of-a-kind seated dinner with MSNBC hosts, special guests, and an exclusive New York premiere of an upcoming MSNBC film:

In the first session, Jen Psaki, Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Alex Wagner, Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur and more will lead deep-dive discussions on the issues that matter most to voters: the state of the 2024 presidential race, the changing electorate and the critical stretch of the campaign. Attendees will also get an in-person look at Steve Kornacki breaking down the latest polls two months out from Election Day.

In the second session, Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell, Ari Melber, Stephanie Ruhle, Michael Steele, Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders Townsend and more will take the stage for important discussions on where things stand as we approach Election Day.

Award-winning journalist, bestselling author and "MSNBC Live" creative director Luke Russert will moderate the day's events.

Attendees of MSNBC's This is Who We Are Dinner and Reception will hear directly from the MSNBC hosts, offering an unparalleled, insider view of this critical moment in democracy.

Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to watch an upcoming MSNBC film ahead of the theatrical debut.

"MSNBC Live: Democracy 2024" comes on the heels of MSNBC's creation of the "MSNBC Live" event series in December and the first in-person event in March, featuring high-profile interviews, expert forums and panels on a local and national scale. "MSNBC Live" will also continue the momentum and success of the broader NBCUniversal News Group Events strategy across CNBC and TODAY, engaging audiences beyond the screen with meaningful content and first-class production.

The "MSNBC Live" event series will continue MSNBC's expansion across the web, social, newsletters and audio while also continuing to invest in original programming on linear; and follows the launch of "MSNBC Premium," an all-new Apple Podcasts subscription, the newly redesigned mobile app, an award-winning slate of podcasts and more. In addition, MSNBC Digital saw page views grow more than 57% year-over-year in May, reaching its highest levels in three years and MSNBC.com was one of the top three political news destination based on monthly unique visitors.

