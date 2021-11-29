MONEY HEIST: THE EXPERIENCE to Open in December at Skylight One Hanson

Thanks to Netflix and Fever, fans of Netflix's hit show Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, can now become a part of the iconic gang and test their skills at breaking, entering, and heisting in Money Heist: The Experience, which is set to debut on December 9, 2021 at Brooklyn's landmarked skyscraper and bank hall, Skylight One Hanson, formerly the Williamsburg Savings Bank Clocktower, located at One Hanson Place.

The fully immersive experience based on the global hit show will be held in a vast, cathedral-like space with 63-foot vaulted ceilings, 40-foot windows, elaborate mosaics and marble arches. At 512 feet, the Williamsburg Savings Bank Clocktower was constructed in a modernized Byzantine-Romanesque style and was once the tallest structure between Manhattan and Paris. Built in the 1920s, the outer-building is capped by a gold dome and boasts a four-sided clock face.

Participants will be recruited into the notorious gang by Lisboa - into a brand new story inspired by the hit series - and immersive experiential heist at Skylight One Hanson in Brooklyn, having their nerves tested as they attempt to follow The Professor's latest daring plan and break into the jaw-dropping landmark site. Ultimately, guests will find out if they have what it takes to infiltrate the vault and earn a spot in the gang.

Co-produced by Netflix and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, Money Heist: The Experience is a high-energy theatrical event featuring a unique storyline that is parallel to the show. Money Heist: The Experience made its debut in Paris in July and, this winter, will make its debut in the United States in Miami then New York City, followed by additional cities around the globe, including London and Mexico City.

Tickets are now on sale starting from $44 per person. To ensure participants' safety at each event, ticket capacity will be limited with strict COVID-safety measures in place. Local COVID-guidelines and restrictions will also be strictly adhered to.

For more information, please visit https://moneyheistexperience.com.