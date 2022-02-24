Loading Dock Theatre's WAR DREAMER Runs March 18-April 3 in Downtown Brooklyn

An original, immersive "dark noise" and "doom electronics" sound design permeates the Loading Dock Theater workshop production of War Dreamer, a new psychological horror play following a female solider re-integrating into society after multiple tours in Iraq.

Written by Leegrid Stevens who co-directs with Jacob Titus, the cast of seven includes Shawn Davis, E. James Ford, Sam Tilles, and E.B. Treadway, as well as Poppy Luch, Rowan Luch, and Ruby Titus, who are rotating in the role of young Alex. Eleven performances will be staged from March 18-April 3, 2022, at the Loading Dock Theatre's black-box warehouse space, 170 Tillary Street, Downtown Brooklyn, NY 11201.

Inside Jesse, they are building something. Tormented by subdermal machines and disillusioned amid a flood of conspiracy theories, paranormal visions and traumatic events, Jesse tries to build normalcy and a purpose for herself in America. With an original electronic music score, War Dreamer explores the impact of new technology within the mental landscape of a soldier struggling for a cohesive reality, jumping between the past, the present, and the delusional without explanation or warning. When do both belief and fantasy become essential to survival?

"Frightfully relevant in today's world, War Dreamer grapples with the new normal that exists in this country, specifically the constant and pervasive flow of misinformation, manipulation, surveillance, outright lies, and a sense that nothing matters anymore," said playwright Leegrid Stevens. "What we thought were immutable facts are suddenly debatable. The ground no longer feels solid under our feet. You start to wonder if it's the world that is crazy, or if it's actually you."

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are FREE and can be reserved by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/265250390057

Donations are encouraged: https://venmo.com/u/loadingdock

A fully-realized production of War Dreamer is scheduled for March 2023 at The Wild Project in Manhattan.