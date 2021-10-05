Live Music Society Premieres EMPTY SPACES: C'MON EVERYBODY Documentary October 7

Nonprofit philanthropic organization Live Music Society will premiere the fourth and final installment of its documentary series, Empty Spaces, on October 7th via IGTV, wrapping up with a celebratory portrait of beloved Brooklyn venue, C'mon Everybody.

For the past year, the series has given viewers an exclusive look into the world of small music venues forced to close their doors in 2020, highlighting their importance to musicians and the communities they serve, and touching on their hopes for a return to connecting artists and audiences.



Empty Spaces: C'mon Everybody features the unique, intergenerational, intersectional live music space founded in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in 2015, with performances by The Illustrious Blacks and Madison McFerrin, plus an interview with R&B legend and LMS board member, Nona Hendryx.



"C'mon Everybody was created for artists and community members who exist on the periphery of the standard live music venue scene," says venue owner Eric Sosa. "We wanted to provide a stage, a space and a platform for queer and BIPOC artists and community members to thrive. We are thrilled to partner with Live Music Society on the release of this documentary. Small venues like ours are not only places for us to gather, but for performers to get their start

and to grow as artists. LMS knows the value of small clubs and we appreciate their support in our endeavor."

To coincide with the release of Empty Spaces: C'mon Everybody Live Music Society has launched a new round of grants ranging from $10,000-$50,000 to help small music venues across the nation, with applications accepted through October 20th via the organization's website. Since its inception in 2020, LMS has committed to awarding one million dollars per year in grants to venues that promote and preserve the live music experience in intimate settings.



Learn more at http://livemusicsociety.org.