Laurie Anderson to Deliver MESSAGE FROM THE LIBRARY Lecture on How to Prepare for the 2020 Presidential Election Cycle

Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) has commissioned the seminal pioneering performance artist Laurie Anderson to deliver the upcoming Message from the Library on how to prepare for the 2020 election cycle and the tumultuous year ahead in the United States. The lecture, entitled The Size of the Con , is part of BPL's free public lecture series for which BPL commissions artists and authors to develop original texts exploring the most pressing artistic and social issues of our time. Anderson's lecture will take place on Sunday, November 3 at 7pm at BPL's Central Library at Grand Army Plaza.

Following the address, audience members will be invited to debate the issues presented in Anderson's remarks in breakout conversations moderated by noted writers and intellectuals. Participants will also receive a limited release bound copy of the lecture.

Laurie Anderson is one of America's most renowned - and daring - creative pioneers. Known for her multimedia presentations, she has cast herself in roles as varied as visual artist, composer, poet, photographer, filmmaker, electronics whiz, vocalist and instrumentalist. Message from the Library marks Anderson's second collaboration with BPL this year, following the launch of International Lou Reed Tai Chi Day at the Library in June.

Through the three commissioned lectures that have been part of the Message from the Library series (David Grossman, Edwidge Danticat, William Kentridge), BPL continues to expand the role of the Library as a catalyst for civic discourse and as a space for the exploration and discussion of ideas.

WHEN:

Sunday, November 3

7:00pm-8:30pm

WHERE:

Brooklyn Public Library, Central Branch

10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238

TICKETS:



Tickets are free but reservations are required, available at: https://www.bklynlibrary.org/calendar/message-library-laurie-central-library-lobby-20191103





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You