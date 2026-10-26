Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Laura Itandehui to Make NYC Debut at World Music Institute Event
The Oaxaca-born artist explores jazz, bolero, cumbia, and salsa at the Brooklyn venue.
Laura Itandehui will make her New York City debut at Public Records, located at 233 Butler Street, Brooklyn, as part of the World Music Institute's NEXT GEN series.
Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, Laura Itandehui has emerged as one of the most authentic and innovative voices in contemporary Latin music. She has developed a distinctive artistic voice that explores jazz and vocal improvisation while remaining deeply connected to the musical traditions of Latin America. Her 2025 release, si me ven alegre, is an expansive collection that moves through genres including bolero, son, cumbia, vallenato, and salsa.
On stage, she stands out for her magnetic presence, expressive voice, and genuine connection with audiences, making each concert an intimate, rich, rooted, and constantly evolving experience. Through her authenticity, innovation, and growing international impact, Laura Itandehui powerfully embodies the spirit of contemporary Latin music: Muti-faceted, rooted, and constantly evolving.
Please note this show has been rescheduled from the original date of September 25, 2026.
WMI's NEXT GEN is a vibrant new series celebrating the artists who are shaping the future of world music. These visionaries honor their deep cultural roots while reimagining traditions through a contemporary lens, ensuring that the music of the past continues to inspire future generations.
The event will be broadcast live on WKCR FM, as part of the station's 85th Anniversary Celebration. The Columbia University-affiliated station will broadcast multiple concerts around New York City between September 7th and its milestone October 10th anniversary. All broadcasts will be heard on the air at 89.9 FM-NY and online at wkcr.org. WKCR is a 24/7/365 noncommercial, volunteer station funded entirely by listener donations.
Event Details
Public Records, 233 Butler Street, Brooklyn
Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM
Tickets: Advance – $25 Advance | Day of Show – $35
Standing room only, 21+
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