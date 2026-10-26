Laura Itandehui to Make NYC Debut at World Music Institute Event

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Laura Itandehui will make her New York City debut at Public Records, located at 233 Butler Street, Brooklyn, as part of the World Music Institute's NEXT GEN series.

Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, Laura Itandehui has emerged as one of the most authentic and innovative voices in contemporary Latin music. She has developed a distinctive artistic voice that explores jazz and vocal improvisation while remaining deeply connected to the musical traditions of Latin America. Her 2025 release, si me ven alegre, is an expansive collection that moves through genres including bolero, son, cumbia, vallenato, and salsa.

On stage, she stands out for her magnetic presence, expressive voice, and genuine connection with audiences, making each concert an intimate, rich, rooted, and constantly evolving experience. Through her authenticity, innovation, and growing international impact, Laura Itandehui powerfully embodies the spirit of contemporary Latin music: Muti-faceted, rooted, and constantly evolving.

Please note this show has been rescheduled from the original date of September 25, 2026.

WMI's NEXT GEN is a vibrant new series celebrating the artists who are shaping the future of world music. These visionaries honor their deep cultural roots while reimagining traditions through a contemporary lens, ensuring that the music of the past continues to inspire future generations.

The event will be broadcast live on WKCR FM, as part of the station's 85th Anniversary Celebration. The Columbia University-affiliated station will broadcast multiple concerts around New York City between September 7th and its milestone October 10th anniversary. All broadcasts will be heard on the air at 89.9 FM-NY and online at wkcr.org. WKCR is a 24/7/365 noncommercial, volunteer station funded entirely by listener donations.

Event Details

Public Records, 233 Butler Street, Brooklyn

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: Advance – $25 Advance | Day of Show – $35

Standing room only, 21+

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 46 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Public Records Recent Articles Laura Itandehui to Make NYC Debut at Public Records via World Music Institute

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone