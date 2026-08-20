Laura Itandehui to Make NYC Debut at Public Records via World Music Institute

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World Music Institute will present the NYC debut of Mexico's Laura Itandehui, who has emerged as one of the most authentic and innovative voices in contemporary Latin music. Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, she has developed a distinctive artistic voice that explores jazz and vocal improvisation while remaining deeply connected to the musical traditions of Latin America. Her 2025 release, si me ven alegre, is an expansive collection that moves through genres including bolero, son, cumbia, vallenato, and salsa. The performance will take place at Public Records on Friday, September 25th.

On stage, she stands out for her magnetic presence, expressive voice, and genuine connection with audiences, making each concert an intimate, rich, rooted, and constantly evolving experience. Through her authenticity, innovation, and growing international impact, Laura Itandehui powerfully embodies the spirit of contemporary Latin music: Muti-faceted, rooted, and constantly evolving.

WKCR Live Broadcast

This event will be broadcast live on WKCR FM, as part of the station's 85th Anniversary Celebration. The Columbia University-affilated station will broadcast multiple concerts around New York City between September 7th and its milestone October 10th anniversary. All broadcasts will be heard on the air at 89.9 FM-NY and online at wkcr.org. WKCR is a 24/7/365 noncommercial, volunteer station funded entirely by listener donations.

WMI's NEXT GEN is a vibrant new series celebrating the artists who are shaping the future of world music. These visionaries honor their deep cultural roots while reimagining traditions through a contemporary lens, ensuring that the music of the past continues to inspire future generations.

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