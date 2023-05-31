LIONS DON'T HUG By Stella Sacca Announced At The Brooklyn Art Haus

The one act play will open June 23 at 7 pm at the Brooklyn Art Haus, the newest space for artists and Art lovers in Brooklyn.

Giorgio Cantarini, Stephen Cofield Jr and Skyler James Bailey return with Lions Don't Hug by Stella Sacca.

The Italian writer and director is among the artists chosen by the Brooklyn Art Haus to open their first season ever this summer in Williamsburg.

Cantarini, protagonist of Oscar awarded movie La Vita È Bella by Roberto Benigni (Life is Beautiful) is the other Italian of this International piece. Cofield JR and Bailey, both from New York City, complete the cast, together with Nate Palan (from Wisconsin but based in New York City), who wrote and performed the original music.

The one act play will open June 23 at 7 pm at the Brooklyn Art Haus, the newest space for artists and Art lovers in Brooklyn.

 




