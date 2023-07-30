LIGHTSCAPE to Return to Brooklyn Botanic Garden Beginning in November

Lightscape, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's after-dark, outdoor winter experience, will return from November 17, 2023, to January 1, 2024. Tickets to this year's Lightscape are on sale now. Now in its third year, Lightscape has become New York City's new can't-miss holiday tradition: a contemporary classic for visitors of all ages.

This year's Lightscape at BBG has been reimagined with a longer illuminated trail; and new, immersive experiences along the way. Visitors can explore the beauty of winter in moonlight as dozens of monumental light sculptures and over a million lights create a winter wonderland along a one-mile outdoor trail. A curated playlist of music enlivens the trail, and pop-up dining areas offer seasonal treats along the way.

The otherworldly experience will include works being shown in New York City for the first time including Supernova by Studio Vertigo, an art and design collective based in the UK and founded by artists Lucy McDonnell and Stephen Newby; Feast of Light by Squidsoup, a UK-based international group of artists, technologists, and designers; Singing Trees and Sea of Light by ITHACA Studio, a design group based in the UK and Chicago; and Floraison by Pitaya, a French creative studio founded by David Lesort and Arnaud Giroud.

Lightscape runs on select dates from November 17, 2023, through January 1, 2024. This year's show offers off-peak and peak pricing. Regular admission tickets are $39 peak/$34 off-peak for adults and $19 peak/$17 off-peak for children ages 3–12. BBG member tickets are $29 peak/$24 off-peak for adults and $14 peak/$12 off-peak for children ages 3–12. Children 2 and under enter for free. Learn more at bbg.org/lightscape.

Lightscape is a one-of-a-kind winter light show that takes advantage of the natural beauty of Brooklyn Botanic Garden's landscapes, trees, water features, architectural details, and paths to create a magical, otherworldly experience in the winter Garden.

As visitors enter Lightscape, they find fountain sculptures in the pond of the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden. These carefully placed works create a fountain and light show in one of BBG's most iconic gardens. Trees along the route are illuminated to highlight the beauty of their natural forms. A selection of BBG's horsechestnut trees feature special illuminated art from the Garden's archives of botanical illustrations.

Taking advantage of BBG's large lawns are Sea of Light, which covers the expanse of Cherry Esplanade with a breathtaking moving light and music show, and Meadow of Light, a new work for BBG that illuminates the lawn of the Osborne Garden.

The Fire Garden returns in an all-new location and configuration on Lily Pool Terrace. The entirety of Lily Pool Terrace will shimmer in warm light from a combination of real and simulated candlelight.

In the Plant Family Collection, Feast of Light invites visitors to walk through a tunnel of hundreds of pink and purple hanging lights, creating an enchanting immersive experience.

Visitors stroll among giant, fantastical light sculptures including Supernova, a 24-foot-high illuminated Moravian star, through the sparkling new Chandelier Walk, and under the giant red poppy blossoms of Floraison that hover above the trail.

Music and Sound on the Trail

Along the trail, visitors will also hear a curated soundtrack of festive and ambient music selected to complement the artwork and lighting design.

This year, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Lightscape features Kaleido Circle, an illuminated area in Oak Circle playing a mix of hip-hop songs by influential Brooklyn musicians, curated by Queens-based artist Sherwin Banfield.

Dining and Special Events

Concessions along the trail and at Yellow Magnolia Canteen offer hot cocoa, hot cider, and mulled wine, light bites, cookies and sweets, and more.

On Tuesday, December 5, BBG hosts a Lightscape Family Benefit evening, a fundraiser that's fun for kids and their families. Guests can enjoy trailside treats amid dazzling lights and colors as they stroll the outdoor trail. This third annual benefit event offers a magical experience for families and raises important funds to support the Garden's youth education programs.

About Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Founded in 1910, Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) is an urban botanic garden that connects people to the world of plants, fostering delight and curiosity while inspiring an appreciation and sense of stewardship of the environment. Situated on 52 acres in the heart of Brooklyn and open year-round, the Garden is home to over 12,000 kinds of plants and more than 30 specialty gardens.



For hours, directions, and admission information, see bbg.org. Find out what's in bloom at bbg.org/bloom, read the Garden's blog at bbg.org/news, and learn what's happening at bbg.org/events. Follow @brooklynbotanic on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, and join the conversation using #BrooklynBotanicGarden and #Lightscape.



About Sony Music

Sony Music has been delivering illuminated Christmas trails for over eight years. Each trail is carefully designed to showcase the natural and unique environment of the individual location. There are currently 22 trails across the UK, Europe, U.S., and Australia within the My Christmas Trails and Lightscape portfolios. The chosen partners for national and international heritage and prestigious venues include: Blenheim Palace; The National Trust; Forestry England; the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew; Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh; Botanic Gardens, Chicago; and Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne, Australia. mychristmastrails.co.uk | FB @mychristmastrails | Twitter @mychristmastrails



About Culture Creative

Culture Creative is a creative project and production management company based in the UK. The company works across a wide range of cultural fields including art, sport, heritage, tourism, festivals, and events, developing projects from concept to delivery. Since 2013, Culture Creative has worked closely with Sony Music to create illuminated trails in various venues across the U.K. and overseas.