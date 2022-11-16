Kings Theatre Will Host 6th Annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon

Kings Theatre will host the 6th Annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon on Thursday, November 24th from 12pm-2pm. This free holiday feast will be held in a heated tent located in the Kings Theatre Courtyard.

Students from the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism and The Academy for College Preparation and Career Exploration at Erasmus High School will prepare a full Thanksgiving spread of delicious, hot food including turkey, stuffing, potatoes, hot soup and more. In advance of the Thanksgiving Luncheon, Kings Theatre is collecting gently used winter coats for adults and children as well as new hats, scarves, gloves, socks, and blankets for community members in need.

Donated supplies will be distributed during the luncheon. Donations can be dropped off at the Kings Theatre Box Office on show nights as well as during Box Office hours, Monday - Saturday 12pm - 5:30pm.

"On behalf of Flatbush and Church Avenues' businesses and property owners, we're thrilled to continue this Flatbush tradition of offering a delicious community Thanksgiving luncheon," said Executive Director, Lauren Elvers Collins.

"We are especially grateful to Stop & Shop for their commitment to providing the ingredients for this major undertaking, to Kings Theatre for donating the space and overseeing the event, and to the talented student chefs from Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Erasmus who will be preparing the feast in the state-of-the-art incubator kitchen at Mangrove located in Flatbush Central."

"We are thankful to be working with so many generous partners who are essential to making this annual event come to life," said Kate Hesler, Kings Theatre's Director of Marketing. "The Thanksgiving Luncheon gives the community an opportunity to come together, break bread, and support our neighbors who might not have access to a traditional holiday meal, for one reason or another. It's an honor for us to host this event and give back to Flatbush."

ood and winter supplies will be distributed starting at 12pm on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24) as supplies last. Be sure to arrive early. Those interested in volunteering for the event may submit an inquiry here: https://forms.office.com/r/zk0uk3vg5u.

For updated event information please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/kings-cares-thanksgiving-luncheon/.