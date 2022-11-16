Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kings Theatre Will Host 6th Annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon

The event is on Thursday, November 24th from 12pm-2pm.

Nov. 16, 2022  
Kings Theatre Will Host 6th Annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon

Kings Theatre will host the 6th Annual Kings Cares Thanksgiving Luncheon on Thursday, November 24th from 12pm-2pm. This free holiday feast will be held in a heated tent located in the Kings Theatre Courtyard.

Students from the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism and The Academy for College Preparation and Career Exploration at Erasmus High School will prepare a full Thanksgiving spread of delicious, hot food including turkey, stuffing, potatoes, hot soup and more. In advance of the Thanksgiving Luncheon, Kings Theatre is collecting gently used winter coats for adults and children as well as new hats, scarves, gloves, socks, and blankets for community members in need.

Donated supplies will be distributed during the luncheon. Donations can be dropped off at the Kings Theatre Box Office on show nights as well as during Box Office hours, Monday - Saturday 12pm - 5:30pm.

"On behalf of Flatbush and Church Avenues' businesses and property owners, we're thrilled to continue this Flatbush tradition of offering a delicious community Thanksgiving luncheon," said Executive Director, Lauren Elvers Collins.

"We are especially grateful to Stop & Shop for their commitment to providing the ingredients for this major undertaking, to Kings Theatre for donating the space and overseeing the event, and to the talented student chefs from Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Erasmus who will be preparing the feast in the state-of-the-art incubator kitchen at Mangrove located in Flatbush Central."

"We are thankful to be working with so many generous partners who are essential to making this annual event come to life," said Kate Hesler, Kings Theatre's Director of Marketing. "The Thanksgiving Luncheon gives the community an opportunity to come together, break bread, and support our neighbors who might not have access to a traditional holiday meal, for one reason or another. It's an honor for us to host this event and give back to Flatbush."

ood and winter supplies will be distributed starting at 12pm on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24) as supplies last. Be sure to arrive early. Those interested in volunteering for the event may submit an inquiry here: https://forms.office.com/r/zk0uk3vg5u.

For updated event information please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/kings-cares-thanksgiving-luncheon/.



Stephanie Mills, Bryan Bautista, and More Join Brooklyn Tech Centennial Gala This Weekend Photo
Stephanie Mills, Bryan Bautista, and More Join Brooklyn Tech Centennial Gala This Weekend
Stephanie Mills, Grammy award-winning singer and star of Broadway's “The Wiz,” will be spotlighted among other Brooklyn-based performers for Brooklyn Technical High School's Centennial Gala Celebration. Leonard S. Riggio (Brooklyn Tech Class of 1958), founder of Barnes & Noble, has been named Centennial Commissioner.
Public Art Installation By Formerly Incarcerated Artist Opens In Battery Park City Photo
Public Art Installation By Formerly Incarcerated Artist Opens In Battery Park City
The Battery Park City Authority (BPCA) and the Art for Justice Fund, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, in partnership with the Ford Foundation, unveiled Justice Reflected, a series of three mosaic panels created by critically acclaimed artist and muralist James Yaya Hough.
Brooklyn Childrens Theatre Awarded $69,500 In Recovery Funding From The New York State Cou Photo
Brooklyn Children's Theatre Awarded $69,500 In Recovery Funding From The New York State Council On The Arts
Brooklyn Children's Theatre has received a Regrowth and Capacity grant of $69,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts. This grant will support the organization as they continue their ongoing recovery from pandemic challenges.
2022 Boston And Atlanta Artadia Awardees Announced Photo
2022 Boston And Atlanta Artadia Awardees Announced
The recipients of the 2022 Boston Artadia Awards are Stephen Hamilton, the Liberty Specialty Markets Artadia Award recipient, Napoleon Jones-Henderson, and Shantel Miller. The 2022 Boston Artadia Awards were also supported by the Paul and Edith Babson Foundation, the Meraki Artist Award, the Artadia Board of Directors, Artadia Council Members, anonymous funders, and individual donors across the country.

More Hot Stories For You


Stephanie Mills, Bryan Bautista, and More Join Brooklyn Tech Centennial Gala This WeekendStephanie Mills, Bryan Bautista, and More Join Brooklyn Tech Centennial Gala This Weekend
November 14, 2022

Stephanie Mills, Grammy award-winning singer and star of Broadway's “The Wiz,” will be spotlighted among other Brooklyn-based performers for Brooklyn Technical High School's Centennial Gala Celebration. Leonard S. Riggio (Brooklyn Tech Class of 1958), founder of Barnes & Noble, has been named Centennial Commissioner.
Public Art Installation By Formerly Incarcerated Artist Opens In Battery Park CityPublic Art Installation By Formerly Incarcerated Artist Opens In Battery Park City
November 11, 2022

The Battery Park City Authority (BPCA) and the Art for Justice Fund, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, in partnership with the Ford Foundation, unveiled Justice Reflected, a series of three mosaic panels created by critically acclaimed artist and muralist James Yaya Hough.
Brooklyn Children's Theatre Awarded $69,500 In Recovery Funding From The New York State Council On The ArtsBrooklyn Children's Theatre Awarded $69,500 In Recovery Funding From The New York State Council On The Arts
November 11, 2022

Brooklyn Children's Theatre has received a Regrowth and Capacity grant of $69,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts. This grant will support the organization as they continue their ongoing recovery from pandemic challenges.
Video: First Look at the US Premiere of TROJAN WOMEN at BAMVideo: First Look at the US Premiere of TROJAN WOMEN at BAM
November 9, 2022

After sold-out runs at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul and Singapore International Arts Festival, followed by acclaimed runs in London, Amsterdam and Vienna, Trojan Women finally comes to BAM for its US debut. The production will run November 18 and 19. Get a first look at footage from the production here!
2022 Boston And Atlanta Artadia Awardees Announced2022 Boston And Atlanta Artadia Awardees Announced
November 8, 2022

The recipients of the 2022 Boston Artadia Awards are Stephen Hamilton, the Liberty Specialty Markets Artadia Award recipient, Napoleon Jones-Henderson, and Shantel Miller. The 2022 Boston Artadia Awards were also supported by the Paul and Edith Babson Foundation, the Meraki Artist Award, the Artadia Board of Directors, Artadia Council Members, anonymous funders, and individual donors across the country.