Kings Theatre Historic Tours Return Next Month

Kings Theatre has announced the return of Historic Tour events. Upcoming tours are scheduled for Saturday, February 18 at 1pm ET, Saturday, March 11 at 1pm ET, with the introduction of a weekday tour taking place on Tuesday, March 21 at 7pm ET. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/calendar/historic-tours/.

Built in 1929 as one of the five original Loew's Wonder Theatres, Kings Theatre was initially a movie palace and live performance venue featuring vaudeville reviews. After closing down in 1979, the theatre sat dormant until undergoing a restoration in 2013 which included the repair of the original lobby furniture. The theatre reopened as Kings Theatre in 2015 with Diana Ross as the debut performance.

During this 75- minute tour, patrons will discover historical and architectural highlights from knowledgeable tour guides. Beginning in the majestic grand lobby, guests will be ushered through ornate speakeasy lounges and both levels of the 3,055-seat auditorium. Tour highlights include learning about the baroque stylings of this opulent theatre, the "Queen of Kings", the Robert Morgan Wonder Organ, and gaining insight into the daily workings of the theatre.

Patrons will have the option to upgrade their experience to include two drinks and access to one of the theatres private speakeasies for a post tour destination.

Kings Theatre, under the management of Ambassador Theatre Group, now presents a variety of world class programming including live music, comedy, theatrical and literary events in addition to hosting film shoots and private events.

**Please note, the tour will involve the use of stairs. Accommodations can be made for those unable to use stairs.