Katina Medina Mora to Direct POISON at Unit J Loft in Brooklyn

In a gripping exploration of grief, loss, and the complexities of moving on, the powerful play "Poison" by Lot Vekemans is set to captivate audiences at Unit J Loft. The production, directed by the talented Katina Medina Mora, brings together a stellar cast led by Emma Ramos and Richard M. Carrillo.

"Poison" delves into the lives of a former married couple who are forced to confront their painful past when a toxin is discovered in the cemetery where their young son is buried. After nearly a decade of no contact, they must come together to decide the fate of their son's reinterment. Audiences witness an unexpected gamut of emotions unfold as they confront the question: is it ever possible to truly move on?

With a track record of delivering thought-provoking and emotionally-charged work, director Katina Medina Mora is poised to bring "Poison" to life on stage. Born in Pittsburgh and raised in México City, Katina honed her craft at The London Film School, where she earned a Master in Direction. Her impressive filmography includes acclaimed works such as "LuTo," "Sabrás que hacer conmigo," and "Latido." Her talent extends to the theater, with her award-winning production of David Harrower's "Blackbird" gracing Broadway in 2016. Her international career on TV started when she got two episodes for Emily in Paris season 2 and then was asked back for another two for Season 3. She also directed the season finale for XO Kitty, shot in Seoul Korea. She directed two episodes of Firefly Lane, all of these for Netflix as well as 5 episodes for Selena the series. Her latest work on tv was the season finale for the drama Swagger season 2 for Apple TV.

Leading the cast of "Poison" are Emma Ramos and Richard M. Carrillo, both seasoned performers known for their exceptional range and captivating performances. Emma Ramos, a multi-talented comedian, actress, and writer, has garnered recognition for her work on Nickelodeon's Dora! Her screen credits include notable appearances on New Amsterdam, The Endgame, and Law & Order: SVU. Richard M. Carrillo, a versatile actor, has starred in numerous stage productions, including Adam Rapp's "Blackbird" and "The Cripple of Inishmaan." His film and television credits include Pale Shelter and The Plot Against America.

"'Poison' is a deeply moving and intense exploration of human emotions," stated Richard M. Carrillo who also serves as Artistic Director of Unit J Loft. "We are thrilled to bring this thought-provoking play to our audiences, with the exceptional talents of Emma and the incredible direction of Katina!" he added.

"Poison" will run at Unit J Loft from November 9th to December 2nd. Price of tickets are $40 and is available for purchase at Click Here.

Don't miss this unforgettable tale of love, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit.

About Unit J Loft:

Unit J is an innovative and dynamic multi-use art space in the heart of Bushwick, Brooklyn. Originally a factory-turned-apartment, this intimate loft has become a sought-after venue for captivating events and experiences. Led by a collective of talented artists, Unit J provides a platform for creativity and expression. With a focus on live music, film screenings, and intimate gatherings, Unit J offers a deep connection between artists and audiences. The space showcases emerging talent and hosts live music performances. It also brings the magic of film to life through a variety of screenings. In addition, Unit J serves as a venue for play readings, yoga sessions, and other events, catering to the unique needs of each gathering. Located in the artistic enclave of Bushwick, Unit J is a hub of creativity and community, attracting diverse patrons seeking new artistic expressions and meaningful connections.

About Katina Medina Mora:

Katina was raised in México City. She studied at The London Film School with a Master in Direction. Her first film, LuTo, shot in 15 days on a micro-budget (10,000 dollars in production) was selected for festivals in Mexico and US. It was on Netflix worldwide. Her follow-up, Sabrás que hacer conmigo, was awarded production funding from IMCINE. It was released in commercial theaters distributed by Cinepolis in 2016 in México. It was nominated for Las Diosas de Plata awards for Best Director, Best Actress and Best Movie. It was on Netflix worldwide. Her third feature film "Latido" with Marina de Tavira (Oscar nominee for Roma from Alfonso Cuaron) was just selected for the prestigious Morelia Film Festival in México. As well as the Mill Valley film festival. It was purchased by Amazon Latam. She is in development of two features that would be shot in the US as her first features in English.

Her international career on TV started when she got two episodes for Emily in Paris season 2 and then was asked back for another two for Season 3. She also directed the season finale for XO Kitty, shot in Seoul Korea. She directed two episodes of Firefly Lane, all of these for Netflix as well as 5 episodes for Selena the series. Her latest work on tv was the season finale for the drama Swagger season 2 for Apple TV.

In theater she was awarded the Efiteatro Fund for the play "Blackbird" by David Harrower, this play was presented on Broadway in 2016. She bought the rights, translated it to Spanish and had a great first run in 2019 in Mexico City. It won Best Play in the Metro Awards in Mexico and was nominated for Best Direction and Best Actors. It won best actress for Casandra Ciangerotti at the Press Theatre Prizes. It also won best play from Cartelera de teatro prizes. It had its second run in 2022. Before that she did two independent plays from Tennessee Williams and from a Mexican Dramaturge in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

About Emma Ramos:

Emma Ramos is a multi-talented comedian, actress, and writer for "Nickelodeon's Dora!". She won the Century Fox/Disney Women of Color TV Pilot Incubator and the Warner Media 150 Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Emma's screen credits include a recurring role on New Amsterdam, The Endgame, Law & Order: SVU, Unforgettable, Marisol on HBO (nominated for "Best Actress" alongside Olivia Thirlby and Jennifer Morrison), Halfway to Somewhere with Steve Zahn, and Barbie (official short selection at the Cannes Film Festival 2021). Her theater credits include Ivo van Hove's Scenes from a Marriage, Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Pablo Neruda's R&J for The Public Theater's Mobile Unit, and Frontieres Sans Frontieres ("Ramos should win a prize for this" - Time Out). The Connecticut Critics Circle for Espejos/Clean nominated her for Outstanding Actress in a Play. NY Times ``Emma Ramos' quirky, ferocious performance is downright electrifying." for Dia y Noche. Upcoming: IRASEMA for Disney's Hamster and Gretel. In the IN THE SUMMERS feature film, she co-stars with multi-Grammy award-winning artist Residente.

About Richard Matthew Carrillo:

RICHARD MATTHEW CARRILLO (He) has starred in Adam Rapp's Blackbird (Unit J), The Cripple of Inishmaan (Ion Theatre Co., San Diego), Balm In Gilead (Broad Theatre, LA), Paradise Lost (Broad Theatre, LA), Corpus Christi (Diversionary Theatre, San Diego and US tour), Britannicus (Compass Theatre, San Diego). Film work includes starring roles in Pale Shelter (2021 IndieFest award winner), Where's your Heart At?, Manhattanhenge (2023 Manhattan Film Festival award winner). Television roles include The Ex List (CBS), The Plot Against America (HBO), The X Factor (Fox), In Harm's Way (Revolt TV), Thanks For Nothing (MTV). Richard has a BA from UCLA's School of Theatre, Film and Television where he trained with the likes of Annette Bening and Alfred Molina. A resident and Artistic Director of Unit J, Richard is also an accomplished drummer, theater and film producer, Festival Director of the Bushwick Short Film Showcase, and a US Navy veteran. In his free time he enjoys carpentry, talking to strangers, and restoring old Volvos.