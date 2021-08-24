KNOCK KNOCK By Floyd Toulet To Make Its US Debut In November 2022

Currently in rehearsal for its UK tour, Floyd Toulet's widely successful play KNOCK KNOCK is set to be produced by Sour Grapes Productions and will make its US debut at the Vino Theater in Brooklyn, New York. The play will be directed by Joseph Fournier.

Joe Staton, who is currently directing the play in England, will be taking on the lead role of Billy by personal request of the playwright.

"I love the work Joe is currently doing by directing KNOCK KNOCK, and I can think of nobody better to play the lead role of Billy for the US premier," says Toulet. "He fully understands the play and I know he will be sensational in the role."

Director Joseph Fournier holds an MFA in Acting and Directing from the University of Missouri-Kansas City ,a BS in Theatre Arts from Eastern Michigan University and an AA in Liberal Arts from Schoolcraft College. Theatre credits include A Christmas Carol with Kansas City Repertory Theatre and The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane at the Coterie Theatre and touring productions of Romeo & Juliet and Macbeth with the Michigan Shakespeare Festival.

KNOCK KNOCK tells the story of a man who lives with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID.) - known, until 1994, as Multiple Personality Disorder. It is a rare psychological condition in which two or more distinct identities or personality states are present in an individual and alternately take control of that individual. The person also experiences extensive memory loss. Usually, the primary identity or 'host' carries the individual's given name and is passive, guilty and or depressed. Each of the identities or 'alters' is experienced as though it has a distinct history and self-image with a separate name, reported age, gender and personal history.

The various identities may or may not like or approve of one another or even know of one another's existence. D.I.D. is thought to result from severe trauma during childhood. It is a coping mechanism - the person dissociates his / her conscious self from a situation or experience that is too painful to acknowledge.

In the UK, KNOCK KNOCK was recognized by the V&A National Video Archive of Performance, endorsed by Peter Egan and awarded five-star reviews by the London Audience Club. UK audiences can see the play at the Etcetera Theatre in London in November and the Astor Theatre in Deal in January, 2022.

Ticket info will be released next summer, 2022.