KISMET Will Come to the Knitting Factory Brooklyn

"Kismet: A Comedy Show of Chances" is a new showcase produced by Mike Lasher and Caitlin Reese at the iconic Knitting Factory Brooklyn. The show features top NY comedians putting their sets in the hands of the "Wheel of Fate". Comics spin the wheel to determine what effect it will have on their performance. Possible outcomes include: voice modulation, dance offs, backwards jokes, various themes, audience participation and much more.

The Show is FREE and is sponsored by New Belgium Brewing so the first 80 RSVPs get their first Voodoo Ranger IPA beer FREE!!!

This month's lineup features:

The link to RSVP is: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kismet-comedy-tickets-78665547771





