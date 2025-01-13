Joke-e-oke: Standup Comedy Karaoke Game Show to Take Place at Young Ethels

The upcoming event is set for Thurs, Jan 16th at 7pm.
Joke-e-oke: Standup Comedy Karaoke Game Show will take place at Young Ethels on Thursday, January 16th at 7pm for free.
Joke-e-oke is karaoke with standup comedy material - in a three-round game show. In the age of Tik-Tok - everyone gets to be the star!
6 contestants pick a classic standup comedy routine from comedians of the 1980s - and all the material is scrolling on a monitor. It could be Andrew Dice Clay, Sam Kinison, Roseanne Barr...
Mosh Squad Improv creates scenes between rounds, based on the 80s standup comedy clips. Celebrity comedian judges rate their performances - to determine the Joke-e-oke Champ!
Contestants:
Ryan Gurian
Shari Hazlett
Reuben
Amanda Miller aka Kevin
Patrick Golden
Obi O'Brien
Hosted Harmon Leon (A.I. vs Human Roast Battle)
RESERVE A SEAT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joke-e-oke-standup-comedy-karaoke-game-show-tickets-1146206617849?aff=oddtdtcreator
Joke-e-oke has been performed to sold-out crowds worldwide - including The Kennedy Center, Montreal's Just For Laughs, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SF SketchFest, and has been featured on the BBC and Wired.
